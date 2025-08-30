Advertisement
SHAHEEN AFRIDI

Shaheen Afridi Overtakes Jasprit Bumrah In T20 Tally As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan In Tri-Series Opener

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name in history by surpassing India’s Jasprit Bumrah on the list of leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shaheen Afridi Overtakes Jasprit Bumrah In T20 Tally As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan In Tri-Series OpenerImage Credit:- X/PCB

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name in history by surpassing India’s Jasprit Bumrah on the list of leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket. The left-arm quick achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s comfortable 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening match of the ongoing T20I tri-series.

Afridi Creates History

Afridi’s fiery spell saw him dismiss Afghanistan’s skipper Ibrahim Zadran (9) and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4). These wickets took his career tally to 314 scalps in 225 matches, moving him just above Bumrah, who has 313 wickets in 245 appearances. With this achievement, Afridi is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket history, solidifying his reputation as one of the most lethal bowlers in the format.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

 

Match Highlights: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Batting first, Pakistan recovered from a shaky start at 83/4 to post a challenging total of 183 runs. Skipper Salman Ali Agha played a captain’s knock, scoring a quickfire 53 off 36 balls*, and was well supported by the lower order in stabilizing the innings.

Afghanistan, in reply, looked steady at 92/2 before a dramatic collapse derailed their chase. They lost five wickets for just four runs in a stunning 17-ball spell. Haris Rauf was the star with the ball, claiming 4/31, while Afridi contributed with 2/21 to ensure Afghanistan were bundled out for 143.

What’s Next?

The emphatic win gives Pakistan early momentum in the tri-series, while Afridi’s record-breaking feat has once again highlighted his match-winning ability. With the series still in its early stages, fans will be eager to see if Afridi can continue his surge and close in on the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

