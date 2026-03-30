Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza accused of forcing unauthorised visitors into PSL hotel room, spark major row

Something new has gone wrong in the Pakistan Super League 2026. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza are in trouble for letting people who were not supposed to be into their hotel. The police in Punjab found out about this. Now it is being looked into. This could mean they get in trouble. It makes us wonder if players are following the rules in the tournament.

What happened exactly?

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The police said that Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza, who play for Lahore Qalandars did the following things:

* They took four people to a players hotel room late at night

* They did not listen when the tournament people said no

* They did not listen to the security people who tried to stop them

* They let these people stay for three hours

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the person in charge of the Pakistan Super League, Salman Naseer said no to these people before but the players still let them in.

This is a deal because the Pakistan Super League has very strict security. Since the tournament is being played without people watching because of things happening outside of cricket the rules are even stricter now.

This is not a small mistake:

* It is not safe for the players to let people in who are not supposed to be

* If this is allowed it could cause problems for the tournament

* The security people said they were not listened to which is a problem

In other cricket tournaments like the IPL, people who break the rules like this get fined or suspended.

The team and the league are talking about what to do.

A person who speaks for Lahore Qalandars said they know about what happened and are talking to the Pakistan Super League people.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will decide what to do after they look into it.

This is a problem for the Pakistan Super League 2026.

The tournament is already having problems like:

* Playing without people watching

* Not having fuel to get around

* Having to be very careful about who's where

The person in charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi said maybe they can let people into the stadiums later in the season but things like this could make that harder.

The team is also having problems, on the field.

Lahore Qalandars lost their game of the season to Karachi Kings.

This kind of thing can distract the team. Make it harder for them to focus especially when the captain is involved.