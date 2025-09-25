Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out After Haris Rauf & Sahibzada Farhan Controversy in India Clash, 'Our Job Is To...'

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium was more than a high-octane cricket match—it became a stage of fiery emotions, controversial gestures, and exemplary composure from the Indian camp. Despite repeated provocations from Pakistan’s pace duo Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team India showcased resilience, professionalism, and sheer skill, ultimately cruising to a six-wicket victory in a tense chase of 172.

Provocative Gestures Spark Social Media Frenzy

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The match gained immediate attention not just for the cricket but for on-field controversies. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty with a gun gesture, drawing widespread criticism, especially given the sensitivity surrounding recent tragic events in Kashmir. Haris Rauf further inflamed the situation with gestures signaling sixes and fighter jets—a reference to politically charged claims earlier this year.

Fans and cricket pundits were quick to voice their disapproval across social media, marking this as one of the most talked-about moments in India-Pakistan Asia Cup clashes.

Ryan ten Doeschate Praises India’s Composure

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the controversy post-match, praising his team for keeping their focus. “It would have been easy to lose our minds at that point, given the celebrations as well. But we stuck to the cricket really well,” he remarked.

He lauded openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for their composed response with the bat. The duo stitched a 105-run partnership, laying the foundation for a confident Indian chase. Sharma top-scored with 74 runs while Gill contributed 47, enabling India to secure the target with seven balls to spare. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 13 and 30, respectively, underlining India’s dominance in pressure situations.

India’s Mental Strength Shines Against Provocation

The match highlighted the importance of mental toughness in cricket. Pakistan’s pacers attempted repeated verbal and gestural provocations, yet Team India’s discipline ensured no escalation impacted their performance. Ten Doeschate emphasized, “The world knows what the Pakistan pacers were trying to do by regularly chirping. But our players focused on executing the plan.”

Such composure is a testament to India’s preparation and team culture, essential in high-stakes encounters like Asia Cup Super 4s and especially against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Perspective: Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence

Ahead of Pakistan’s final Super 4 match against Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi addressed the criticism of his teammates. “Our job is to play cricket. Everyone has their right to express themselves, but the focus should be on winning matches,” he stated. Despite two consecutive defeats to India, Afridi expressed confidence that Pakistan could challenge India again in the potential final on September 28.

He added that while Pakistan has struggled against top teams historically, the squad is determined to change its fortunes and capitalize on future encounters. This admission underscores the high stakes and intense rivalry surrounding the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.