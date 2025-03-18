New Zealand’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert delivered a masterclass in power-hitting during the rain-curtailed second T20I against Pakistan at the University Oval, Dunedin. The highlight of the match was Seifert’s brutal assault on Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, smashing four sixes in a single over and putting New Zealand in the driver’s seat. Chasing a revised target of 136 in 15 overs, New Zealand got off to a blistering start, racing to 61/0 in just 4.2 overs. Seifert, in a destructive mood, took on Afridi in the third over, scoring 26 runs off it. His sequence of 6,6,0,2,6,6 left the Pakistani pacer shell-shocked, turning the momentum heavily in favour of the Kiwis.

Shaheen Afridi’s Nightmare Over

2.1: SIX! Seifert clears his front leg and launches a full-length delivery straight over long-on.

2.2: SIX! A wide off-stump delivery is slashed over deep cover for another maximum.

2.3: DOT BALL. A short-pitched delivery sees Seifert momentarily held back.

2.4: TWO RUNS. A full delivery is guided past deep cover, fetching a couple.

2.5: SIX! Seifert dispatches a length ball over midwicket with immense power.

2.6: SIX! Short and asking to be hit—Seifert obliges, hammering it over deep square leg.

Afridi, who had earlier bowled a maiden, found himself on the receiving end of a relentless assault as Seifert’s fireworks set the tone for a comfortable chase.

Pakistan’s Struggles With the Bat

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered under pressure, managing only 135/9 in their 15 overs. Openers Mohammad Haris (11) and Hassan Nawaz (0) failed to provide a solid foundation. Middle-order batters Khushdil Shah (2), Jahandad Khan (0), and Irfan Khan (11) struggled to make an impact. However, skipper Salman Agha played a captain’s knock, scoring a resilient 46, while Shadab Khan’s 26 and a late flourish from Shaheen Afridi (22) helped Pakistan reach a respectable total. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Michael Bracewell, shared wickets among themselves to keep Pakistan in check.

New Zealand’s Chase: Seifert and Allen Blaze Away

In reply, New Zealand’s opening duo—Tim Seifert and Finn Allen—tore into Pakistan’s bowling attack. Seifert’s whirlwind 45 off 22 balls, including three fours and five sixes, set the tempo. Allen provided valuable support with a quickfire 19 off 7 balls. Despite losing three wickets, the Kiwis found themselves in a commanding position. With just 45 runs needed off 44 balls and a deep batting lineup, the hosts were well on course to seal another dominant win and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tactical Breakdown: What Went Wrong for Pakistan?

Shaheen Afridi’s Expensive Over: After starting with a maiden, Shaheen lost his rhythm, leaking 26 runs in his second over.

Lack of Momentum in Batting: Pakistan’s top order crumbled under pressure, leaving the middle order with too much to do.

Inconsistent Bowling Performance: Apart from the early breakthrough attempts, Pakistan’s bowlers failed to contain New Zealand’s aggressive approach.

Series Standings and Key Takeaways

With this win, New Zealand is poised to wrap up the series, having already won the first T20I. Pakistan, on the other hand, must regroup quickly to avoid a series loss. Their bowling attack, especially Afridi, needs to find a way to contain power-hitters like Seifert and Allen in the remaining fixtures.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.