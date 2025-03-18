Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2873517https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/shaheen-afridis-nightmare-over-tim-seiferts-six-hitting-spree-stuns-pakistan-star-bowler-video-goes-viral-watch-2873517.html
NewsCricket
SHAHEEN AFRIDI

Shaheen Afridi's Nightmare Over: Tim Seifert's Six-Hitting Spree Stuns Pakistan Star Bowler, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Shaheen Afridi conceded 26 runs in a single over as Tim Seifert’s blistering six-hitting spree powered New Zealand to a dominant position in the 2nd T20I against Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shaheen Afridi's Nightmare Over: Tim Seifert's Six-Hitting Spree Stuns Pakistan Star Bowler, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Zealand’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert delivered a masterclass in power-hitting during the rain-curtailed second T20I against Pakistan at the University Oval, Dunedin. The highlight of the match was Seifert’s brutal assault on Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, smashing four sixes in a single over and putting New Zealand in the driver’s seat. Chasing a revised target of 136 in 15 overs, New Zealand got off to a blistering start, racing to 61/0 in just 4.2 overs. Seifert, in a destructive mood, took on Afridi in the third over, scoring 26 runs off it. His sequence of 6,6,0,2,6,6 left the Pakistani pacer shell-shocked, turning the momentum heavily in favour of the Kiwis.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 10 Weird New Rules By BCCI That Will Surprise You - In Pics

Shaheen Afridi’s Nightmare Over

2.1: SIX! Seifert clears his front leg and launches a full-length delivery straight over long-on.

2.2: SIX! A wide off-stump delivery is slashed over deep cover for another maximum.

2.3: DOT BALL. A short-pitched delivery sees Seifert momentarily held back.

2.4: TWO RUNS. A full delivery is guided past deep cover, fetching a couple.

2.5: SIX! Seifert dispatches a length ball over midwicket with immense power.

2.6: SIX! Short and asking to be hit—Seifert obliges, hammering it over deep square leg.

Afridi, who had earlier bowled a maiden, found himself on the receiving end of a relentless assault as Seifert’s fireworks set the tone for a comfortable chase.

Pakistan’s Struggles With the Bat

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered under pressure, managing only 135/9 in their 15 overs. Openers Mohammad Haris (11) and Hassan Nawaz (0) failed to provide a solid foundation. Middle-order batters Khushdil Shah (2), Jahandad Khan (0), and Irfan Khan (11) struggled to make an impact. However, skipper Salman Agha played a captain’s knock, scoring a resilient 46, while Shadab Khan’s 26 and a late flourish from Shaheen Afridi (22) helped Pakistan reach a respectable total. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Michael Bracewell, shared wickets among themselves to keep Pakistan in check.

New Zealand’s Chase: Seifert and Allen Blaze Away

In reply, New Zealand’s opening duo—Tim Seifert and Finn Allen—tore into Pakistan’s bowling attack. Seifert’s whirlwind 45 off 22 balls, including three fours and five sixes, set the tempo. Allen provided valuable support with a quickfire 19 off 7 balls. Despite losing three wickets, the Kiwis found themselves in a commanding position. With just 45 runs needed off 44 balls and a deep batting lineup, the hosts were well on course to seal another dominant win and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tactical Breakdown: What Went Wrong for Pakistan?

Shaheen Afridi’s Expensive Over: After starting with a maiden, Shaheen lost his rhythm, leaking 26 runs in his second over.
Lack of Momentum in Batting: Pakistan’s top order crumbled under pressure, leaving the middle order with too much to do.
Inconsistent Bowling Performance: Apart from the early breakthrough attempts, Pakistan’s bowlers failed to contain New Zealand’s aggressive approach.

Series Standings and Key Takeaways

With this win, New Zealand is poised to wrap up the series, having already won the first T20I. Pakistan, on the other hand, must regroup quickly to avoid a series loss. Their bowling attack, especially Afridi, needs to find a way to contain power-hitters like Seifert and Allen in the remaining fixtures.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Shaheen AfridiTim SeifertNZ vs PAK 2nd T20New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20Shaheen Afridi expensive overShaheen Afridi vs Tim SeifertTim Seifert sixes vs PakistanNew Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 highlightsShaheen Afridi 26-run overTim Seifert six-hitting spreeNZ vs PAK T20 match reportPakistan vs New Zealand live updatesNZ vs PAK T20 series 2025Shaheen Afridi T20 economy rateTim Seifert power-hitting statsPakistan cricket latest newsNew Zealand cricket analysisNZ vs PAK T20 match summaryPakistan vs New Zealand key momentsShaheen Afridi bowling analysisTim Seifert best T20 knocksNZ vs PAK 2025 series standingsShaheen Afridi most expensive oversTim Seifert batting highlightsNew Zealand vs Pakistan match resultbest T20 six-hitters 2025NZ vs PAK live score updatesShaheen Afridi under pressurePakistan vs New Zealand rain-affected matchTim Seifert vs Pakistan bowling attackShaheen Afridi poor bowling spellTim Seifert six-hitting recordNew Zealand vs Pakis
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK