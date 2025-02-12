Shaheen Shah Afridi Almost Hits THIS South African Batter, Video Goes Viral - Watch

During the tri-series match between Pakistan and South Africa, something transpired that grabbed all the limelight. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where South African batter Matthew Breetzke and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were spotted having a verbal spat. The altercation was so intense that the teammates had to chip in to separate them.

The drama transpired in the 28th over of the innings when Breetzke played a shot on the onside. The 26-year-old almost collided with Afridi while taking a single and evidently, the left arm pacer was frustrated. As a result, the duo ended up having a heated argument during the game.

It's getting all heated out there!



Shaheen Afridi did not take kindly to Matthew Breetzke's reaction, leading to an altercation in the middle! #TriNationSeriesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/J2SutoEZQs — FanCode (FanCode) February 12, 2025

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif stated that neither Shaheen nor Naseem Shah are in form ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“When was the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance? Naseem has also not contributed significantly to Pakistan’s success,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said.

“I have concerns over the form of Shaheen, Naseem, and others and I feel they have not performed as expected.”

Afridi ended Pakistan’s previous match against New Zealand with the figures of 3 for 88. Ever since the start of 2024, the left-arm pacer has scalped 19 wickets in eight innings. Naseem on the other hand, has not taken a wicket in his last two games this year. In 2024, he picked up 10 wickets in six ODIs.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne