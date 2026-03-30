Shahenn Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman caught cheating on camera? PSL 2026 match explodes after shocking ball tampering call - Watch

The Pakistan Super League has a big problem now. Lahore Qalandars got a five-run penalty for changing the ball on purpose against Karachi Kings. This decision changed the games result. Karachi needed 14 runs in the over but the penalty made it nine. This helped Karachi win by four wickets. The incident is being. Disciplinary action is possible.

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David Warner watching Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman get caught for ball tampering on live TV.



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What exactly happened in the final over?

The problem happened before the last over at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Karachi Kings needed 14 runs off six balls.

Bowler Haris Rauf was bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf handled the ball.

The umpires checked the ball. Decided its condition had been changed on purpose. They gave Karachi five penalty runs. Changed the ball.

The impact was huge:

* The target was reduced from 14 to nine.

* The momentum changed quickly.

* Karachi Kings chased it down in 19.3 overs.

Why the five-run penalty matters much:

* In T20 cricket small decisions can decide games. This was not small.

* A five-run penalty in the last over changes everything.

* It cuts the required run rate drastically.

* It changes the bowlers strategy under pressure.

* It alters the batters intent from risk to control.

From a standpoint Lahore lost control of the game when they needed to be precise.

What does the rule say about ball tampering?

* Under cricket laws and ICC playing conditions any artificial change to the balls condition is illegal.

* Umpires can impose penalty runs. Change the ball immediately.

* Severe cases can lead to Level 2 or Level 3 charges.

This is not a match-day call. It often leads to -match sanctions, including fines or bans.

PCB action: Fakhar Zaman charged, hearing underway

* The Pakistan Cricket Board has started proceedings.

* Fakhar Zaman has been charged with ball tampering.

* Match referee Roshan Mahanama is leading the hearing.

* Fakhar has denied the charge.

* The final verdict is expected within 48 hours.

If proven guilty:

* The minimum sanction is a one-match ban (Level 3 offence).

* Additional fines or demerit points are possible.

Shaheen Afridi’s response: cautious and non-committal

* Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi avoided direct confrontation post-match.

* He said the team will review footage and "discuss internally " while accepting that the penalty decision cannot be reversed.

This suggests:

* The franchise may wait for evidence.

* There is no appeal narrative yet.

* The focus remains on team performance than controversy.

Bigger issue: Evidence vs interpretation debate

* This incident has sparked a debate in cricket circles.

* Key questions being raised:

Was there clear visual proof of tampering?

Multiple players handled the ball. Why was one charged?

Should technology (zoom, slow-motion ball tracking) be mandatory in such calls?

Critics argue that subjective umpire decisions in high-pressure moments can affect outcomes in franchise leagues, like the Pakistan Super League.