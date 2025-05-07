Shahid Afridi Faces Troll Tsunami After India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Terror Camps

In a powerful display of military precision and resolve, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, a series of coordinated airstrikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 80 terrorists linked to banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). These retaliatory strikes came in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. While the nation saluted its brave soldiers, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi found himself at the receiving end of massive trolling from Indian netizens. Afridi, who had earlier criticized India’s security apparatus in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, was now facing severe backlash as the successful Indian strikes made headlines worldwide.

Shahid Afridi's Remark Sparks Outrage

Just days ago, Afridi had gone viral for questioning India’s military presence in Kashmir during an appearance on Samaa TV. His comment — "8 lakh fauj hai aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake" — was perceived as highly insensitive, especially in the wake of such a heinous terror attack.

With ‘Operation Sindoor’ striking deep into terror infrastructure and delivering a clear message, the internet erupted. Indian users on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Afridi with memes, sarcasm, and nationalistic fervor.

“Aa Gaya Swaad?” one post read, attaching a GIF of Afridi looking speechless.

“Shahid Afridi kaha chhup gaya kutte?” another said bluntly.

Indian Cricketers Join in Patriotic Support

The cricketing fraternity didn’t hold back either. Prominent Indian cricketers, both former and current, took to social media to show support for the Indian Armed Forces.

Gautam Gambhir Leads the Charge

Former India opener and current MP Gautam Gambhir, known for his nationalistic voice, shared a picture of Indian soldiers with the caption:

“Jai Hind! Justice delivered. #OperationSindoor”

Gambhir’s post quickly went viral, with fans praising him for always standing up for the armed forces.

Aakash Chopra, Pragyan Ojha, Varun Chakravarthy Salute the Forces

Cricket analyst and ex-opener Aakash Chopra echoed the sentiment:

“When the enemy strikes, India strikes back harder. Proud of our forces.”

Pragyan Ojha shared:

“This is not revenge. This is justice. Salute to every soldier who made this possible.”

Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy posted the Indian Army’s official ‘Operation Sindoor’ image on his Instagram story with the caption “Respect ”.

Public Sentiment Turns Against Afridi

While national pride surged, Shahid Afridi’s image took a nosedive among Indian fans. Many questioned his moral compass for politicizing a terror tragedy and targeting India’s defense forces. Several also tagged former India cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan, who have earlier responded to Afridi’s provocative remarks. Dhawan, though silent this time, had once told Afridi to “clean up his own backyard first.”

Operation Sindoor: A Game-Changer in Counter-Terror Policy

According to top defense sources, the strikes hit nine high-value targets, including terror launchpads and radicalization hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke — long considered safe havens for JeM and LeT operatives. Intelligence suggests between 80 to 90 terrorists were neutralized.

The Army later posted a brief message:

"Justice is served."