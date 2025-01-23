Shahid Afridi Learns Javelin Throw From Arshad Nadeem, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Former Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi was spotted learning how to throw a javelin from star athlete Arshad Nadeem at a school in Jeddah. Arshad Nadeem who is one of the renowned names in Pakistan, has won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He became the first player from Pakistan to ever win an Olympic medal. Nadeem ended up with a record throw of 92.97m in the final.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Arshad was spotted teaching Shahid Afridi how to throw a javelin. Arshad surpassed Neeraj Chopra to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra also performed well but had to settle for silver.

Shahid Afridi tries his hand at throwing the javelin with Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.#TOKAlert #ArshadNadeem #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/YAtrHf0EtG — Times of Karachi (TOKCityOfLights) January 16, 2025

In an interview with Lallantop, Neeraj blamed injury issues after his loss to Arshad.

“Normally I don’t put pressure on myself to win gold. Normally when I play, I compete like a new athlete. I don’t think much about how I performed in the previous Olympics, how my throw was. I pay more attention to what I am going to do today. That’s where my main focus is. The body condition should be good, both mentally and physically, then only you will get a big throw.”

“I am facing some issues. I am dealing with a groin injury for quite sometime. So that doesn’t let me push myself in training. Since 2018, I have been feeling that I can get a very big throw and I know that. The pain I am bearing, I realize how much it has stalled my career. Otherwise talking about consistency, I have thrown 88m, 89m normally. I remain consistent. I feel I should have registered a bigger throw than these by now. But injury is such a thing, which stops your progress.

“To remedy it, I will need to do surgery. I have taken that decision yet because groin is very tricky. It is risky, it would be hard to make a comeback. Now I am trying to strengthen it,” he added.