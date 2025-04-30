Shahid Afridi’s YouTube Channel Blocked In India: Former Pakistan Cricketer Made Anti-Army Remarks, And For Spreading Anti-India Propaganda

In a significant development following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has reportedly blocked former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda and defending Pakistan-backed terror activities.

Shahid Afridi Controversial Remark Against Indian Army

Afridi, in an interview with Pakistan’s Samaa TV, made a highly controversial remark against the Indian Army, questioning its capability and indirectly defending terror attacks in the region. While speaking on the Kashmir issue, Afridi said:

“You have 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir and yet this happened? That means you're useless and incompetent. You couldn’t even provide security to people.”

His remark, widely condemned in India, is being seen as an attempt to demoralize the Indian Armed Forces and justify the actions of terror outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi’s channel was found promoting the narrative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned terror organization responsible for several attacks in India. Though an official confirmation from the Ministry of Home Affairs is still awaited, Afridi’s YouTube channel is currently inaccessible to users in India. Attempts to access the channel now redirect to a message indicating that the content is not available in the country.

This move comes shortly after similar action was taken against other former Pakistani cricketers. Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's YouTube channels were also reportedly blocked for similar reasons alleged disinformation campaigns and pro-terrorist narratives targeting India, particularly its handling of Jammu and Kashmir.

Allegations of Supporting LeT Narratives

The ban on Afridi’s YouTube channel is believed to have stemmed from recent videos in which he allegedly made statements defending the Pakistan Army and rationalizing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources claim that these statements appeared to align with the ideological agenda of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an internationally designated terrorist group. Afridi’s content has faced sharp criticism on Indian social media platforms for “whitewashing terrorism” and spreading misinformation under the guise of political commentary.

While Afridi’s channel remains blocked in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue a formal statement detailing the specific grounds for the action. Nonetheless, digital platforms have begun taking precautionary steps to curb the spread of extremist content.