Shahid Afridi Slams PCB: ‘Pakistan Cricket Is In ICU Due To Wrong Decisions’

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), calling out its flawed decision-making and lack of accountability. In a fiery statement, Afridi declared, "Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions." Afridi’s comments come in the wake of Pakistan’s dismal performance in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, where Mohammad Rizwan’s team failed to make it past the group stage. Losses against India and New Zealand, coupled with a rain-abandoned match against Bangladesh, saw Pakistan finish at the bottom of the table. The legendary all-rounder minced no words in pointing fingers at PCB’s mismanagement and questionable selections.

Shadab Khan’s Surprise Return: Afridi Questions Selection Policy

One of Afridi’s biggest concerns was the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan to the T20 squad. Shadab, who had been out of favor since the last T20 World Cup, was not only recalled but also made vice-captain under Salman Ali Agha for Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand.

“On what basis has he been recalled? What has he done in domestic cricket or otherwise to justify his selection?” Afridi questioned. His comments highlight the ongoing concerns about Pakistan’s inconsistent selection policies, which have long been a subject of debate among former cricketers and analysts.

Afridi’s frustration isn’t new. The PCB has a history of making last-minute changes, often leading to unstable team compositions. He emphasized that Pakistan cricket lacks a structured selection process and that last-minute fixes rarely yield long-term success.

PCB’s Lack of Stability: A Never-Ending Cycle of Change

Afridi also lashed out at PCB’s lack of stability, criticizing its tendency to frequently change captains, coaches, and key players. According to him, the constant reshuffling within the team management has left Pakistan cricket in turmoil.

“There is no continuity or consistency in the Board’s decisions. We keep changing captains and coaches, but at the end of the day, who holds the Board officials accountable?” Afridi stated.

This instability has had a direct impact on Pakistan’s performances in major ICC tournaments. In the last two years alone, the national team has seen multiple leadership changes, with different captains leading in different formats. Such unpredictability makes it difficult for players to settle into their roles and perform consistently on the international stage.

Mohsin Naqvi’s Leadership Under Fire

Afridi didn’t hold back while discussing PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s role in the team’s declining fortunes. While acknowledging Naqvi’s intent to improve Pakistan cricket, Afridi questioned his cricketing knowledge and leadership choices.

“He wants to do well for Pakistan, but in the end, he depends on advice from people who may not be the right ones. I told him he can’t manage three jobs at a time. Being PCB Chairman is a full-time job,” Afridi revealed.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, took charge of the PCB in 2024 but has been under scrutiny due to Pakistan’s repeated failures on the international stage. Under his tenure, Pakistan has suffered early exits from both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of his leadership.

Pakistan’s Domestic Cricket System Needs an Overhaul

Beyond selection blunders and administrative instability, Afridi highlighted another crucial issue: the neglect of domestic cricket. He believes that strengthening the domestic circuit is the only way Pakistan can compete with top teams like India, Australia, and England.

“The faces we see in the selection committee and key positions don’t have a cricketing background. They are bureaucrats. How can they run Pakistan cricket?” Afridi questioned. He further emphasized, “If the guardian is good, the child will automatically be good. The same applies to our cricket system.”

Pakistan’s domestic structure has often been criticized for failing to produce quality cricketers. While neighboring India has built a robust system through the IPL and structured domestic tournaments, Pakistan continues to struggle with player development due to inconsistent policies and lack of infrastructure.