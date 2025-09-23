Shahid Afridi Sparks Another Controversy Slams Umpire Over Fakhar Zaman Dismissal, Alleges IPL Bias In International Cricket

IND vs PAK: The high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter witnessed fresh drama, not just on the field but also in the aftermath of a controversial dismissal. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s wicket became the center of a heated debate after he was adjudged caught behind off Hardik Pandya despite inconclusive replays. The incident has sparked outrage in the Pakistan camp, with former players and team officials questioning the decision-making process.

The Dismissal That Sparked A Storm

Fakhar Zaman, who had started confidently by striking three boundaries and handling Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with ease, was given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The on-field umpire’s decision was referred to the third umpire after Zaman immediately reviewed it, but despite slow-motion replays and the use of a zoomer, the TV umpire ruled in India’s favour, concluding that Samson’s fingers were firmly under the ball. Fakhar, visibly frustrated, walked back for 15 off 9 balls, shaking his head in disbelief.

Shahid Afridi’s Explosive Comment

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi reignited the controversy with a bold claim on Samaa TV, alleging bias in the umpire’s decision. “Unhone IPL me bhi toh umpiring karni hai [He has to umpire in the IPL too],” Afridi remarked, suggesting that the third umpire ruled in India’s favour to safeguard future opportunities in the Indian Premier League. His statement immediately went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

Support from Former Players

Afridi was not alone in expressing dissatisfaction. Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf echoed similar concerns, questioning why the TV umpire did not check all available angles before making the call. “Fakhar had hit three fours and was looking dangerous. His wicket was crucial for India,” Yousuf said. Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar also weighed in, calling it a “wrong decision” and highlighting that despite 26 cameras being available, only limited angles were reviewed.

Pakistan Team Files Official Protest

The Pakistan team management has reportedly escalated the matter by writing to the match referee and the umpiring panel. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised concerns about the lack of “clear and conclusive” evidence and argued that the benefit of doubt should have gone to the batter. Pakistan maintain that the TV umpire’s call favoured the fielding side despite visible uncertainty in the footage.

The controversy has added yet another chapter to the storied India–Pakistan rivalry, overshadowing what was already a fiercely contested encounter. Whether the protest will lead to any formal review remains to be seen, but the decision has certainly left Pakistan fuming.