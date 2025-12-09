Shahid Afridi Takes Subtle Jab At Gautam Gambhir, Sparks Debate With Strong Backing For Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Shahid Afridi has once again ignited conversation across the cricket world after extending full support to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while taking a subtle dig at India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The former Pakistan captain spoke boldly about the value of India’s senior batting icons and insisted that their presence remains non-negotiable for the team’s success in ODI cricket. His remarks have added fresh spark to the ongoing debate surrounding India’s long term plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit Still Rule the ODI Arena

Afridi’s endorsement came at a time when discussions about India’s future batting core have intensified. According to him, the Indian team cannot afford to look beyond Kohli and Rohit anytime soon since both remain the team’s backbone. He highlighted their recent performances and stated that the duo has the skill and fitness required to continue till the 2027 World Cup. This view challenges the narrative that India should begin grooming a fresh lineup.

He also recommended a smarter workload management strategy. Instead of resting the senior pair in big series, Afridi suggested rotating younger players against weaker opponents. This approach, he claimed, would allow India to preserve its most seasoned match winners for the toughest challenges.

A Subtle Yet Sharp Remark on Gautam Gambhir

Afridi did not shy away from touching upon the coaching philosophy of Gautam Gambhir, a familiar rival from his playing days. Without naming any specific incident, he hinted that Gambhir began his coaching stint believing his perspective was the only correct one. Afridi added that over time it becomes clear that nobody can always be right. The comment has reignited discussions about the often competitive dynamic between the two former players.

Rohit Surpasses Afridi’s Sixes Record

Afridi also spoke warmly about Rohit Sharma breaking his record for most ODI sixes. Rohit overtook Afridi’s tally of 351, climbing to 355 during the Raipur ODI against South Africa. Afridi expressed genuine delight and praised Rohit for his class and consistency. He emphasised that records are meant to be broken and cricket continues to evolve through such milestones.

The former all rounder noted that he had admired Rohit even back in 2008 when they played together for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural IPL season. Afridi recalled watching Rohit bat during practice sessions and immediately recognising his natural talent. He said Rohit’s rise was inevitable and the Indian captain has now firmly cemented his place as one of the best white ball batters of his generation.