Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017381https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/shahid-afridi-to-ramiz-raja-pakistan-legends-react-after-india-s-t20-world-cup-2026-hammering-3017381.html
NewsCricketShahid Afridi to Ramiz Raja: Pakistan legends react after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 hammering
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Shahid Afridi to Ramiz Raja: Pakistan legends react after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 hammering

Pakistan legends question Babar Azam and PCB after crushing defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2026.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan legends publicly demanded senior players be dropped after India’s dominant T20 World Cup win.
  • Exact quotes from Afridi, Akhtar and Yousuf reveal deep frustration with PCB leadership and selection culture.
  • Babar Azam’s strike rate and record against India have reignited debate over his T20 future.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shahid Afridi to Ramiz Raja: Pakistan legends react after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 hammeringPakistan legends including Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar react strongly after India’s 61-run win in T20 World Cup 2026, questioning leadership, selection culture and Babar Azam’s role. Photo Credit – X

India’s commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked one of the sharpest public backlashes in recent memory, with former Pakistan cricketers openly questioning leadership, selection culture, and the future of senior stars. Chasing 176 in Colombo, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. The defeat not only dented their Super 8 hopes but also reignited a fierce debate around Babar Azam’s role, the bowling unit’s decline, and systemic issues within Pakistan cricket. Here are the exact statements that followed.

Also Read: Pakistan Qualification Scenario For Super 8 In T20 World Cup 2026: What Salman Ali Agha's team need after a thrashing defeat against India

Shahid Afridi calls for bold selection calls

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Afridi did not hold back while suggesting drastic changes to the playing XI. “So if I have to take a decision here, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out, and sit Shadab out as well. I would play the new boys, give the youngsters a chance. And in our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and keep playing them.”

He added: “Because we’ve been watching these players for so long — they keep getting opportunities. And every time, we expect that against a team like this, they will perform. These are senior players. If they’re not delivering for you, then why not play the juniors sitting on the bench? What’s the big difference anyway?” This is significant. Afridi is effectively calling for a reset in the middle of a global tournament, something rarely suggested by former captains.

Ahmed Shehzad questions Babar Azam’s T20I future

After Babar Azam managed just 5 off 7 balls against India, Shehzad took to X and wrote: “Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format.” The numbers add weight to the criticism. In six T20Is against India, Babar has scored 110 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 123.59, with only one fifty. In modern T20 cricket, that strike rate is increasingly scrutinised. For context, Pakistan were 13/3 inside two overs when Babar walked in. India’s new-ball burst from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya set the tone, and Axar Patel dismissed Babar soon after.

Mohammad Yousuf says “time’s up”

Yousuf’s reaction was blunt: “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.” That phrase, “empty wins,” reflects a growing perception among former players that Pakistan’s structure rewards bilateral success but fails in high-pressure ICC events, especially against India.

Shoaib Akhtar launches scathing attack

Akhtar’s remarks went beyond individual players and targeted governance. “The biggest crime in the world is giving a big job to an incompetent person.” “When you choose and back the wrong people, you will keep facing the same results.”

He also admitted: “We were nowhere in the match. These are not the talents that will handle pressure.” For a former fast-bowling spearhead who has often defended Pakistan’s aggression, this was a serious indictment of leadership and selection culture.

Ramiz Raja flags batting stagnation

Raja criticised the lack of growth in Pakistan’s batting against India, noting that India have persisted with a similar bowling core for years, yet Pakistani batters continue to look unsettled against them. His point highlights a tactical gap. India’s spin-heavy middle overs approach, backed by disciplined powerplay bowling, has repeatedly exposed Pakistan’s conservative batting template.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Matte foundation
Flawless Base: Foundations That Truly Change the Game
Pakistan
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Qualification Scenario: How can PAK qualify for Super 8s?
playsuit for women
Playsuits Every Wardrobe Needs Right Now
face highlighter
Must-Have Highlighters for Every Makeup Mood
vitamin c serum
Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Healthier Skin For Men
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
ethnic saree
Sarees That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
men puffer jacket
Men’s Puffer Jackets That Nail Comfort & Style
Technology
“Four-Way Protected Fibre”: Airtel Deploys 5G for India AI Impact Summit
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
'India-Pakistan is always a...': Ishan Kishan opens up after gritty knock