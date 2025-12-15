Shahneel Gill Prays As Shubman Gill Escapes Duck In India’s IND vs SA 3rd T20I Win, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Under the biting cold and swirling lights of Dharamsala, cricket delivered a moment that blended sport, emotion and faith. As India tightened its grip on the T20I series against South Africa, a brief television shot of Shahneel Gill, sister of India vice-captain Shubman Gill, praying in the stands became one of the night’s most talked-about images. It perfectly captured the tension surrounding Gill’s fragile form and the fine margins that defined the IND vs SA 3rd T20I.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Frozen Evening Where Bowlers Ruled the Game

Dharamsala, known for high-scoring thrillers, flipped the script. In frosty conditions, the ball swung alarmingly under lights, and Indian seamers exploited it ruthlessly. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana delivered a new-ball masterclass, ripping through South Africa’s top order to leave the visitors gasping at 25 for 3 inside the powerplay.

The Proteas never truly recovered. Only Aiden Markram stood tall, crafting a composed 61 off 46 balls, showing textbook technique against relentless movement. Around him, wickets fell to defensive prods and late adjustments, highlighting how unforgiving the conditions were.

South Africa eventually limped to 117, a total that felt well below par even on a challenging surface.

Shahneel Gill’s Moment as Shubman Survives Another Scare

India’s chase began with a collective intake of breath. Shubman Gill, under pressure after a golden duck in the previous game and a lean run in the series, was struck on the pad by the very first ball he faced. The on-field umpire raised the finger, seemingly extending Gill’s nightmare.

Gill reviewed instantly. Replays revealed a faint inside edge, overturning the decision. As the verdict flashed on the screen, cameras cut to Shahneel Gill in the stands, hands folded in prayer. The image went viral within minutes, symbolising both sibling support and the emotional weight carried by elite athletes during rough phases.

Gill ultimately laboured to 28 off 28 balls. It was not fluent, but it mattered. More importantly, he avoided another duck, buying time and calm for an Indian lineup chasing a modest target.

Arshdeep and Rana Set the Tone

While the Shahneel Gill moment stole hearts, the match belonged to India’s bowlers. Arshdeep Singh, coming off a tough outing in the previous game, responded with precision and control, swinging the ball both ways. Harshit Rana complemented him with pace and bounce, unsettling even established batters.

The dominance extended beyond the opening pair. Varun Chakravarthy capitalised on scoreboard pressure, finishing with miserly figures that strangled any late South African hopes. Even dropped catches did little to dent India’s authority, such was their control over proceedings.

A Comfortable Chase, Bigger Questions Ahead

India cruised to the target in 15.5 overs, winning by seven wickets to take a 2-1 series lead. Abhishek Sharma’s brisk start eased nerves, while Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube ensured there were no late hiccups.