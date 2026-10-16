/'Shai Hope is doing something very similar': Abhishek Nayar draws Matthew Hayden comparison as West Indies captain shines against India

“The last time I can think of someone dominating India in India was when the Australian team came in the 2000s, Matthew Hayden used to take our bowlers to the cleaners, and Shai Hope is doing something very similar. His batting has been phenomenal, not only for the runs he has got, but also for how he has got them. You can’t call him a power player or a touch player. He has found the perfect balance, where he can use the pace, but when required, he can generate force and hit those big sixes,” Nayar told JioStar.