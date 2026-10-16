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'Shai Hope is doing something very similar': Abhishek Nayar draws Matthew Hayden comparison as West Indies captain shines against India

Shai Hope has scored heavily against India despite facing high pace and quality spin. His ability to shift gears without relying solely on either power-hitting or touch play has made him a difficult batter to contain.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
'Shai Hope is doing something very similar': Abhishek Nayar draws Matthew Hayden comparison as West Indies captain shines against India
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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