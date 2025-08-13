Shai Hope Overtakes Desmond Haynes With 18th ODI Century In Historic Win Over Pakistan

West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name deeper into cricket history with a masterful unbeaten century in the third ODI against Pakistan, surpassing legendary opener Desmond Haynes to move into third place on the all-time list of West Indies men’s ODI century-makers.

Hope’s commanding 120 not out guided the West Indies to a match-winning total of 294 for 6 at the Brian Lara Stadium, setting the platform for a dominant 202-run victory. The win not only sealed the series 2-1, their first bilateral ODI series triumph over Pakistan since 1991, but also added another feather to Hope’s already illustrious career.

A Record-Breaking Moment

With this innings, Hope now has 18 ODI centuries, overtaking Haynes’ tally of 17. He trails only Brian Lara (19) and Chris Gayle (25) on the West Indies list.

Most Centuries for West Indies in ODIs:

Chris Gayle - 25 Centuries

Brian Lara - 19 Centuries

Shai Hope - 18 Centuries

Desmond Haynes - 17 Centuries

Gordon Greenidge - 11 Centuries

Hope reached the milestone in just 137 innings, a testament to his consistency and ability to anchor innings in the 50-over format.

The Innings That Sealed the Series

Electing to bat first, West Indies found themselves under early pressure, but Hope’s calm presence steadied the innings. He mixed textbook strokes with aggressive shot-making, hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes in his 94-ball stay at the crease. His acceleration in the final overs ensured Pakistan faced a challenging chase.

Historic Win for West Indies

Pakistan, chasing 295, collapsed to 92 all out, their heaviest defeat by runs in ODI history, thanks to a sensational spell from Jayden Seales, who took 6 for 18, the best figures ever by a West Indian bowler against Pakistan. The result ended a 34-year wait for a series win over Pakistan in ODIs, sparking celebrations across the Caribbean cricket community.