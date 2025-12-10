Shai Hope Overtakes Shubman Gill To Become 2025’s Leading Run-Scorer Across All Formats

West Indies captain Shai Hope has climbed to the top of the international run charts for 2025, overtaking India’s Shubman Gill after a composed 48-run knock during the ongoing Test series. The innings pushed Hope’s aggregate to 1,749 runs in 47 innings across formats, making him the most prolific batter of the year so far.

Gill, who had led the charts for most of the season, now sits in second place with 1,736 runs in 40 innings, slipping just behind the in-form West Indies star. Hope’s consistency across formats: ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, has been one of the standout stories of West Indies cricket this year, cementing his place among the most reliable batters of the modern era.

Hope’s Remarkable Calendar-Year Consistency

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Throughout 2025, Shai Hope has delivered steady returns regardless of opposition or conditions. His technique, temperament, and ability to anchor innings have made him the backbone of the West Indies batting lineup. From match-saving partnerships in Tests to fluent ODI knocks, Hope has repeatedly lifted his team with his calm approach at the crease.

His latest innings, 48 runs that nudged him past Gill, highlighted the same discipline and patience that have defined his year. In a season where batters have struggled for consistency, Hope’s ability to accumulate runs across formats stands out.

Top Run-Scorers in International Cricket in 2025

The race for the year’s top run-scorer has intensified, with several players still within striking distance of the summit:

1,749 - Shai Hope (West Indies), 47 innings

1,736 - Shubman Gill (India), 40 innings

1,585 - Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe), 46 innings

1,569 - Salman Agha (Pakistan), 58 innings

1,540 - Joe Root (England), 29 innings

While Gill has reached his tally in fewer innings, Hope’s endurance and adaptability have helped him maintain a narrow but valuable lead.

The Race to 2000 Runs Still Alive

With several matches still left in the season, both Hope and Gill remain strong contenders to breach the 2000-run mark. Their form over the next few weeks could determine who finishes 2025 as the world’s leading batter.