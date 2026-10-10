/Shai Hope scripts history, surpasses Chris Gayle’s record as West Indies stun India in 2nd T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope produced a sensational batting display, smashing 102 off just 45 balls to guide his side to a historic victory over India in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. Chasing a daunting target of 250, the visitors reached 252/4 with nine balls to spare, levelling the five-match series 1-1.
Hope’s explosive century was the second-fastest T20I hundred by a West Indies batter, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 47-ball ton. Only Johnson Charles, who reached three figures in 39 balls, has scored a faster T20I century for the Caribbean side.
After India posted an imposing 249/5, the West Indies suffered an early setback, slipping to 5/2 in the opening stages of their innings. However, Hope steadied the chase before joining forces with Sherfane Rutherford to turn the contest around.
The pair stitched together a crucial 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket, putting India’s bowling attack under immense pressure. Rutherford hammered 84 off 37 deliveries, including seven fours and seven sixes, while Hope remained unbeaten on 102.
Hope brought up his century with a six that also sealed the West Indies’ victory. Romario Shepherd provided further support with an unbeaten 34, helping the visitors complete the chase with nine balls remaining.
Hope’s 45-ball century was also the joint-fastest T20I hundred against India, matching England’s Jacob Bethell, who achieved the feat during the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Reflecting on the demanding chase, Hope highlighted the confidence teams carry when batting in India but acknowledged how hard it is to recover from an early collapse. "When you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance," Hope said after the match. He added that being reduced to 5/2 had made the task considerably more challenging.
Earlier, India put on a formidable total after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 82 off 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 43. Captain Shreyas Iyer added a quickfire 40 off 18 deliveries, and Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 44 off 18 balls as India finished at 249/5.
Despite the imposing total, the West Indies capitalised on the batting-friendly conditions and dew to complete the chase. Iyer later acknowledged that the margin for error on the surface was minimal, with mistimed deliveries frequently punished by the visiting batters.
The result levelled the five-match T20I series at 1-1. India and the West Indies will next meet in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday.
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