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Shai Hope scripts history, surpasses Chris Gayle’s record as West Indies stun India in 2nd T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 as the visitors chased down India’s 250-run target to secure a six-wicket victory in the second T20I in Ranchi. Hope surpassed Chris Gayle’s record for the second-fastest T20I century by a West Indies batter, while Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 84 off 37 balls helped level the five-match series 1-1.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Shai Hope scripts history, surpasses Chris Gayle’s record as West Indies stun India in 2nd T20I
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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