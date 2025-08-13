Advertisement
SHAI HOPE

Shai Hope Surpasses AB de Villiers’ Record, Targets MS Dhoni’s ODI Landmark

West Indies captain Shai Hope scores a scintillating century against Pakistan, surpassing AB de Villiers and targeting  MS Dhoni's record in ODIs.  

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shai Hope Surpasses AB de Villiers’ Record, Targets MS Dhoni’s ODI LandmarkImage Credit: X

West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name deeper into cricket history with a scintillating unbeaten century in the third ODI against Pakistan. His knock of 120 not out not only sealed a memorable series triumph for the hosts but also saw him break a prestigious record previously held by South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

Hope’s latest ton takes his tally to five centuries as a wicket-keeper batter in ODIs, surpassing de Villiers’ mark of four. The only player ahead of him on this elite list is MS Dhoni, who leads with six such centuries. Given Hope’s sublime form and consistency in the 50-over format, surpassing the Indian legend’s record seems well within reach.

Consistency Meets Class

Since making his ODI debut in 2016, Hope has been a pillar in the West Indies batting line-up. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to anchor innings under pressure, he has now accumulated 17 ODI centuries overall. His performances behind the stumps have been equally impressive, making him one of the most complete wicket-keeper batters of the modern era.

Series-Winning Knock

Against Pakistan, Hope’s composed innings came in a pressure situation, guiding his team to victory in a closely contested match. His calm presence at the crease and knack for accelerating at the right time proved decisive, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Closing in on Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s record of six centuries as a wicket-keeper batter in ODIs has stood for years, a testament to his dominance and longevity. However, with Hope just one century shy of that milestone, the cricketing world will be watching closely as the West Indies star continues his remarkable run.

Shai Hope’s rise is more than just about numbers; it’s about leadership, resilience, and a deep hunger to leave a lasting legacy in West Indies cricket. If his current form is anything to go by, records will continue to tumble.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

NEWS ON ONE CLICK