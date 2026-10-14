/Shai Hope surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes 1st West Indies player in T20I cricket history to...

West Indies captain Shai Hope wrote his name into the record books on Wednesday, hammering a blistering, unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries in the fourth T20I against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
With this knock, Hope became the first-ever West Indies batter to register three centuries in men's T20 Internationals, surpassing iconic power-hitters Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.
Hope's masterclass, laced with four boundaries and nine towering sixes, propelled the visitors to a colossal total of 247/3 in their 20 overs, keeping the high-octane five-match series fiercely contested.
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Most T20I Hundreds For West Indies
Batter Centuries Best Score
Shai Hope 3 102*
Chris Gayle 2 117
Evin Lewis 2 125*
Johnson Charles 1 118
Rovman Powell 1 107
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Taking full advantage of batting-friendly conditions under the lights, West Indies set an electric tempo early, racking up 79/1 during the Powerplay.
He shared a rapid 91-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford (49* off 26 balls) and reached three figures in dramatic fashion with a six off the final delivery of the innings, off Nitish Kumar Reddy, after a moment of fortune when a catch was misjudged in the lights.
While Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a brisk 33 off 12 balls and Sherfane Rutherford delivered late-innings fireworks with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries, it was Hope who orchestrated the onslaught with surgical precision. He combined clean lofted straight drives with punishing pulls over midwicket, striking at an impressive 204.00.
India’s pace attack felt the brunt of the onslaught, with frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav both conceding 52 runs in their respective four-over spells.
Remarkably, all three of Hope’s T20I hundreds have come at the identical score of 102 not out:
102* off 57 balls versus Australia in Basseterre (July 25, 2025), his maiden T20I ton that also made him only the second West Indian after Gayle to score centuries in all three international formats.
102* off 45 balls versus India in Ranchi (October 9, 2026), which powered West Indies to a record successful chase of 250 and was the second-fastest T20I hundred by a West Indian (behind Johnson Charles’ 39-ball effort).
102* off 50 balls versus India in Hyderabad (October 14, 2026).
The latest century from Hope comes amid a purple patch on the India tour. Hope has already registered centuries in the preceding ODIs and a half-century earlier in the T20Is, underlining his evolution from a reliable ODI accumulator into a genuine match-winner across formats.
With the series still alive and Hope in red-hot form, the West Indies captain has given his side a fighting chance while rewriting the record books in the process.
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