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Shai Hope surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes 1st West Indies player in T20I cricket history to...

Shai Hope, who has been in red-hot form, etched his name in West Indies history after his blazing unbeaten 102 off 50 balls against India in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Shai Hope surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes 1st West Indies player in T20I cricket history to...
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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