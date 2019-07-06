Shakib Al Hasan becomes only 3rd player to score 600 runs in single edition of World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been on a record-breaking spree in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, created yet another record on Friday by becoming only the third player to cross the 600-run mark in a single edition of the marquee event.

The all-rounder, who was just 58-run short of the milestone heading into Bangladesh's last group stage fixture of the World Cup 2019, achieved the same by cutting an outside off delivery from Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi towards the third man for two runs in the 31st over of the innings.

Shakib eventually got dismissed for a 64-run knock off 77 balls as the Bangladesh all-rounder finished his campaign at the quadrennial event with a total of 606 runs from the eight matches he played in this edition.

By achieving the milestone, he became only the third batsman to score over 600 runs in the single edition of the World Cup. While the former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar amassed 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament, Mathew Hayden of Australia amassed 659 in 2007 World Cup.

Overall, Shakib is also standing at the ninth place in the list of all-time highest run-getters of the World Cup. He has smashed a total of 1,146 runs in the 29 matches he appeared for Bangladesh in World Cups to stand only behind Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), Brian Lara (1,225), AB de Villiers (1,207) Chris Gayle (1,186), Sanath Jayasuriya (1,165) and Jacques Kallis (1,148)

Besides this, Shakib also became the only player in the history of the World Cup to have scored 600 runs and bagged 11 wickets in a single edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh eventually ended their campaign at the 2019 World Cup with a 94-run defeat at the hands of Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan.