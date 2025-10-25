Shakib Al Hasan Clears The Air On His International Retirement Says, 'To Be Honest...'

Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan has put an end to the rumors surrounding his international retirement, making it clear that he has not officially stepped away from any format. The veteran all-rounder has expressed a strong desire to play his final match for Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, giving fans a memorable farewell.

Shakib Clarifies Retirement Speculations

Shakib’s absence from recent matches has been linked to political unrest in Bangladesh. The former Awami League MP faces allegations connected to his tenure during the Sheikh Hasina administration, with his name included among 147 individuals listed in an FIR filed in Dhaka. This political situation reportedly prevented him from participating in games, including the 2024 Kanpur Test against India.

Despite these challenges, Shakib has emphasized that he has not officially retired from any format. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old all-rounder said, “To be honest, I am not retired from any format officially. I think it’s more for them than it’s for me (playing in Mirpur one final time). If that happens, that’s the best thing that can happen to my fans and to me.”

Shakib’s Farewell Plans

Shakib had previously hinted at winding down his career in specific formats. He announced his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket after the Mirpur Test against South Africa in 2023, and the Kanpur Test in 2024 was meant to be part of that plan. However, political unrest forced him to miss those matches. Now, he hopes to close his international career on home soil, allowing fans to celebrate his remarkable contributions.

Stellar Home Ground Record

Shakib’s preference to end his career in Mirpur is backed by his exceptional performances at the venue:

Test cricket: 1,583 runs at an average of 43.97, 76 wickets

ODIs: 2,656 runs at an average of 37.40, 131 wickets at 24.19

T20Is: 547 runs at 18.3, 45 wickets

These numbers underscore why a farewell in Mirpur would be fitting for one of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketing icons.

Shakib Staying Active Abroad

While dealing with challenges at home, Shakib has remained active in franchise cricket globally. He has played in leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and recently featured for the Atlanta Fire in the U.S. Minor League Cricket, ensuring he stays match-ready for his anticipated final outing.

Shakib Al Hasan’s international farewell remains eagerly awaited by fans, and if it happens in Mirpur as planned, it promises to be a fitting tribute to his illustrious career.