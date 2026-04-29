Shakib Al Hasan hits back at Mohsin Naqvi; calls Bangladesh's T20 WC withdrawal a 'big blunder'

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has finally spoken out on one of the most controversial cricketing decisions of the year, breaking his silence over his country's withdrawal from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 39-year-old, who has been absent from international cricket for an extended period, pulled no punches in his assessment, openly describing the Bangladesh government's decision to boycott the tournament as a serious misstep.

Bangladesh's controversial Withdraw

Bangladesh made headlines earlier this year when they chose to withdraw from the T20 World Cup amid escalating geopolitical tensions with India. The situation had its roots in the IPL ban imposed on pacer Mustafizur Rahman, which triggered a broader diplomatic standoff between the two nations. With Bangladesh's participation no longer confirmed, Scotland were brought in as replacements to ensure the tournament's schedule remained undisturbed.

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Shakib Calls It a 'Blunder'

Despite the political sensitivities surrounding the issue, Shakib showed no hesitation in going against his own country's stance. In a candid interview with RevSportz, he stressed that cricket holds an unparalleled place in the hearts of Bangladeshi people, making the withdrawal all the more difficult to justify in his eyes.

"I think that's a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned because we as a country love watching our players playing in the World Cup, playing matches," Shakib told RevSportz.

He went further, laying the blame squarely at the feet of the country's leadership and describing the decision as an error that ultimately hurt Bangladesh more than anyone else.

"We are a cricket-loving country and you know a country like Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was a big loss. I think it's a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in that World Cup," he added.

It was a blunder from the (caretaker) government not to participate in the (T20) World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladesh captain, tells the media on the sidelines of the EU T20 Belgium 2026 jersey launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday.@shamik100 @ThumsUpOfficial pic.twitter.com/PAQliHGk76 — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) April 29, 2026

Siding With India and the BCCI

By openly criticising the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh, Shakib effectively aligned himself with the position maintained by the Board of Control for Cricket in India throughout the dispute. The Bangladesh government had pushed for their World Cup fixtures to be relocated to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns around playing in India. However, both the ICC and the BCCI held firm, keeping all venues and match allocations exactly as they appeared in the original tournament schedule, leaving Bangladesh with no choice but to either participate on those terms or withdraw entirely.

A Long Absence From International Cricket

Shakib's comments carry additional weight given that he has not represented Bangladesh in any format since October 2024, when he featured in a Test match against India. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in November 2023, while his most recent T20 International outing was against Afghanistan in June 2024. The prolonged absence has fuelled ongoing speculation about whether the nation's greatest ever cricketer has played his final game in the national colours.

Will He Return?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has not entirely closed the door on a Shakib comeback. Habibul Bashar, the BCB's chairman of selectors, recently expressed his personal desire to see Shakib return to the fold and contribute to the national team once more. Whether that wish translates into a formal recall remains to be seen, but for now, Shakib's willingness to publicly challenge his own government's decisions suggests that his relationship with Bangladesh cricket remains deeply personal, passionate and far from finished.