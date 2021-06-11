Shakib Al Hasan loses temper, kicks, uproots stumps during T20 match - WATCH

Shakib Al Hasan, who has returned to the pitch after serving a year-suspension handed by the ICC, was involved in a shocking incident during the T20 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited.

During the contest, Shakib twice lost his control and was seen kicking and uprooting the stumps and arguing with umpire both the times.

The first incident took place after the all-rounder made a huge LBW appeal against Abahani and his Bangladesh teammate Mushfiqur Rahim, but was declined by the umpire. Furious with the umpire's decision, Shakib went back and kicked the stumps and got into a heated argument with the umpire.

In the second incident, Shakib was seen charging towards the umpire with the batsman leaving the pitch. After coming close to the umpire, the cricketer uprooted all the three stumps and once again started arguing with the official.

Shakib, who is the captain of Mohammedan, scored 37 off 27 balls as his side could only manage 145/6 after electing to bat first. With rain disrupting the proceedings of the contest, the second-innings was then reduced to nine overs as Abahani required 76 to win. In response, Abahani could only manage 44/6 in their nine overs.

After the conclusion of the match, Shakib left an apology note for his fans on social media. The cricketer in the note admitted that being a experienced player, he shouldn't have reacted in that manner.

We need to wait and watch what disciplinary actions will be taken against the Bangladesh international by the cricket board (Bangladesh Cricket Board).