Shame on BCCI trending on Twitter: Virat Kohli fans upset over his sacking as ODI captain

Virat Kohli was sacked as the ODI skipper of the Indian men's cricket team on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma taking charge as full-time limited-overs captain of India, His first assignment will be the South Africa vs India ODIs that begin next month. 

Since Kohli's sacking, his fans have taken to Twitter to show their angst over his removal. It's not just the sacking but also the way BCCI dealt with the annoucement is what is making the fans angry. BCCI released press statement that had no comments from either the selectors or any key BCCI official on Kohli. 

The fans have started a trend called #ShameonBCCI to show their ire. They are blaming BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for no showing respect to arguably the greatest batter of this generation from the Indian soil. They are also posting Kohli's stats as captain of the ODI unit and his other achievements.

BCCI, however, posted a graphic of Kohli's achievements, although a day later. They then posted a clip of Virat's first outing as a batter once given the load of captaincy. 

Here are some reactions of Kohli fans: 

