'Shame On Government, Blood Money, Cursed Money': Opposition Party MP Slams Narendra Modi Govt On IND VS PAK Asia Cup Clash

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a fierce attack on the government and the BCCI for permitting a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. She accused them of placing monetary interests above the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and civilians, calling it not just “blood money” but “cursed money.”

“When money is more important than the blood of our fellow Indians and our men in uniform. Shame on GoI for being a hypocrite on Operation Sindoor. And dear BCCI this is not just blood money that you’ll seek to earn but also cursed money,” Chaturvedi wrote on X, apparently referencing the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Her comments came shortly after the Asian Cricket Council announced the 2025 Asia Cup schedule and match venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, promoting the India‑Pakistan contest as a “Blockbuster Fixture.” According to the schedule, India and Pakistan will face off on 14 September 2025, with potential rematches during the Super Four stage and final. India and Pakistan are grouped alongside UAE and Oman in the T20 tournament, which runs from 9 to 28 September.

Earlier in July, Priyanka Chaturvedi had criticized the BCCI for allowing former Indian cricketers to play Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), reminding the government of its proclaimed “no‑engagement” policy with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror incident where 26 people were killed. She described that decision as reflecting “moral bankruptcy,” despite the government’s publicly rigid stance on cricketing ties with Pakistan.

That planned match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the WCL was later canceled after Indian players refused to participate.

Schedule Of Asia Cup

