‘Shameless…’: Fans Troll Babar Azam After His Sluggish Knock In PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become a talking point for fans on social media after he was dismissed for a sluggish half-century in the opening match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. While chasing a massive total of 321 runs, Babar played 81 deliveries to reach his half-century and scored just 64 from 90 balls before making his way back to the pavilion.

Seeing this, a lot of fans ended up trolling Babar Azam for his selfish innings with many fans claiming that the right-hand batter was playing for his own runs in order to regain the number one ODI ranking. Babar who lost his number one ICC ranking to India’s star Shubman Gill, scored his 35th half-century in the format.

Babar Azam scored 81 balls fifty to get his number-1 ODI rank back when PAK were chasing 321 runs in 50 overs.



-Statpadding King Bobby Badshah is back pic.twitter.com/iNW5Bmrttz — TukTuk Academy (TukTuk_Academy) February 19, 2025

I repeat No one is more selfish than shameless Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/k9oZgqX2V0 February 19, 2025

Describe Babar Azam's Innings Against New Zealand During Run-Chase.. pic.twitter.com/d4grGSRYUJ — RVCJ Media (RVCJ_FB) February 19, 2025

Mission Succesfull



Babar Azam Improved his batting Average from 55.73 to 55.80#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/BMG79cdLqA — Md Nagori (Sulemannagori23) February 19, 2025

Talking about the game, the duo of Tom Latham and Will Young hammered hundreds while Glenn Phillips smashed an attacking fifty after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl.

In reply, Pakistan was restricted to just 260 runs as they were clueless against the New Zealand bowlers. For New Zealand, William O'Rourke and Santner starred with the ball as they scalped three wickets each.