‘Shameless…’: Fans Troll Babar Azam After His Sluggish Knock In PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Babar who lost his number one ICC ranking to India’s star Shubman Gill, scored his 35th half-century in the format. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 12:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become a talking point for fans on social media after he was dismissed for a sluggish half-century in the opening match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. While chasing a massive total of 321 runs, Babar played 81 deliveries to reach his half-century and scored just 64 from 90 balls before making his way back to the pavilion.

Seeing this, a lot of fans ended up trolling Babar Azam for his selfish innings with many fans claiming that the right-hand batter was playing for his own runs in order to regain the number one ODI ranking. Babar who lost his number one ICC ranking to India’s star Shubman Gill, scored his 35th half-century in the format. 

Talking about the game, the duo of Tom Latham and Will Young hammered hundreds while Glenn Phillips smashed an attacking fifty after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl.

In reply, Pakistan was restricted to just 260 runs as they were clueless against the New Zealand bowlers. For New Zealand, William O'Rourke and Santner starred with the ball as they scalped three wickets each.

