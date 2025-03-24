Shan Masood Snubbed As Karachi Kings Hand Captaincy To David Warner For PSL 10

PSL 2025: In a major announcement for Karachi Kings fans, former Australian star batter David Warner has been appointed as the team's captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. The tournament is set to begin on April 11, and Warner's leadership is expected to bring a fresh approach to the franchise. The left-handed opener was signed by Karachi Kings for a record-breaking USD 300,000, making him the most expensive player ever drafted in PSL history.

Why Karachi Kings Chose Warner As Captain?

David Warner is widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters in modern-day cricket. His aggressive style, combined with extensive leadership experience, makes him a perfect fit for the Karachi Kings' captaincy role. Warner has previously led teams in various leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Additionally, he has been a crucial part of Australia's success, winning both ODI and T20 World Cups.

During the PSL 10 Players Draft, held on January 13, 2025, at Hazoori Bagh, Lahore, Karachi Kings picked Warner as their first choice in the Platinum category. The team's management also expressed gratitude to last season’s captain, Shan Masood, for his efforts in guiding the team.

Warner’s Unexpected IPL 2025 Snub

Despite his stellar career, Warner faced a surprising setback in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Delhi Capitals decided to release him, and no franchise placed a bid for the veteran batter, even though his base price was ₹2 crore. This unexpected snub raised eyebrows in the cricketing world, given Warner's exceptional performances in previous IPL seasons.

However, while IPL teams overlooked him, Karachi Kings wasted no time in securing his services. Warner’s inclusion strengthens Karachi's batting lineup significantly, making them one of the most dangerous teams in PSL 10.

David Warner's Impeccable Career

Warner’s track record speaks for itself. He has been part of multiple title-winning teams, including Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup victory, the 2023 World Test Championship triumph, and the 2016 IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he led as captain.

After missing out on the IPL, Warner now has a golden opportunity to make a statement in PSL 2025. With his experience, leadership, and explosive batting, Karachi Kings will hope he can lead them to their second PSL title.