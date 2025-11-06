Shane Watson Hails Shubman Gill’s ‘Ridiculous Talent’, Backs India Captain to Conquer All Formats Despite Australia Struggles

At the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Shubman Gill once again found himself under the scanner. India’s young captain, who entered the Australia tour with a hundred and a fifty against the West Indies, has endured a modest run in the white-ball leg so far — scores of 10, 9, and 24 in the ODIs, followed by 37*, 5, and 15 in the ongoing T20I series. Yet, amid the chatter around his form, one of the modern greats of Australian cricket, Shane Watson, offered a measured and optimistic take — “Shubman is ridiculously talented. It won’t take him long to navigate through all three formats.”

Watson’s confidence in Gill’s ability reflects what many in world cricket already know: the 26-year-old right-hander has both the temperament and the technique to thrive across conditions. But as India’s dual-format captain, he’s now facing the true test of adaptability — seamlessly switching gears between red-ball patience and white-ball aggression.

Watson’s Words of Wisdom: Adjustment Comes With Experience

Having himself juggled formats during an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Watson understands the nuances of transitioning between Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. “It does take time,” the 44-year-old said. “Through trial and error, you realise the adjustments needed — technically, mentally, and tactically — to succeed in each format.”

Watson believes Gill’s impeccable technique and balance at the crease make him uniquely equipped to master that transition. “He’s got an amazing technique. It’s not going to take him long at all to really navigate his way through the different formats,” Watson added.

His comments come at a crucial juncture — not only for Gill but for Indian cricket’s broader roadmap. As India prepares for a packed 2026 season featuring the Champions Trophy and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the need for a consistent, format-flexible leader like Gill cannot be overstated.

From Promise to Proof: The Road Ahead for Gill

Despite the numbers on this tour, Gill’s class is beyond doubt. His cover drives, timing, and poise have already drawn comparisons with the greats of the modern era. What’s under the microscope now is adaptability — the ability to recalibrate his batting rhythm across formats and conditions.

Switching from the steady tempo of Tests to the brisk demands of T20Is can unsettle even the best. But Watson insists that the more Gill plays, the quicker he’ll adapt. “The more you do it, the better you understand the little adjustments you need — in technique, mindset, and game plan — to become the best version of yourself every time.”

Abhishek Sharma: India’s New T20 Spark

While Gill continues to find his footing in Australia, Abhishek Sharma has been lighting up the T20I series with his fearless strokeplay. The 25-year-old left-hander has registered scores of 19, 68, and 25 so far, extending the rich vein of form that powered India’s Asia Cup triumph earlier this year.

Watson was effusive in his praise for the young dynamo: “He’s an absolute treat to watch. So fearless, yet adaptable. He’s got all the gears, all the shots — and he knows when to use them.”

The Australian great highlighted Abhishek’s evolution since his early IPL days with Sunrisers Hyderabad, noting how the youngster’s confidence and shot selection have matured over the years. “It’s been special to see his evolution. He’s got all the different shots against different bowlers in different conditions,” Watson said.