Shane Watson Quits As San Francisco Unicorns Head Coach After Three Seasons

The San Francisco Unicorns have announced that Shane Watson will step down from his role as head coach after three years at the helm. Watson, a former Australian all-rounder and World Cup winner, had been the franchise’s first head coach since the inception of Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2023. During his tenure, Watson guided the Unicorns from their foundational season to becoming one of the most competitive teams in the league, leaving a lasting impact on the squad’s culture and development.

Under Watson’s leadership:

2023: The Unicorns finished 5th out of 6 teams, learning the ropes in their inaugural MLC season.

2024: The team reached the MLC final, signalling their arrival as serious contenders.

2025: The Unicorns maintained playoff positions, cementing their reputation as a competitive side.

Watson’s coaching approach combined tactical expertise with mentorship for younger players, helping several emerging talents flourish under his guidance.

Reasons for Departure

Watson cited multiple commitments as a reason for stepping down:

His increasing commentary roles in international cricket.

Expansion of his BEON Performance coaching brand.

The Unicorns also highlighted a strategic shift: the franchise is moving toward a year-round coaching model to strengthen its long-term operations, which would demand a full-time commitment that Watson could not accommodate.

Statements from Watson and the Unicorns

Shane Watson expressed his gratitude and pride in his achievements:

“It has been a true privilege to lead the San Francisco Unicorns over the last three seasons. I’m proud of what we accomplished and grateful for the opportunity to work with world-class stars and emerging talent in Major League Cricket.”

Unicorns CEO David White also praised Watson:

“Shane was the natural choice to be our first Head Coach, and he played a key role in building the Unicorns from the ground up. His professionalism and passion for the game have left a lasting legacy.”

Looking Ahead

Watson’s departure marks a new chapter for the San Francisco Unicorns as they prepare for future seasons. While the successor has not yet been announced, the franchise aims to build on the foundation laid by Watson and strengthen its year-round development and competitive structure.