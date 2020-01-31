Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win

Wellington: India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once again in a Super Over. Led by Virat Kohli, India on Friday won the second consecutive Super Over against New Zealand in Wellington following their triumph just two days ago in a similar situation in Hamilton. New Zealand seemed to be on their way to chasing down the target of 166 but, as was the case in the previous T20I, a last over fumble led to the scores being tied.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets in the last over in addition to two runouts that put the breaks on the New Zealand chase and was declared man of the match. "You couldn't ask for anything more," said Shardul at the post-match presentation ceremony. "This is what we play for, these nail-biting finishes."

With New Zealand needing seven to win off the 20th over, Shardul knew that a couple of dot balls will do the trick. He ended up dismissing Ross Taylor off the very first ball. Shardul ended the match with figures of 4/33. "After the last game, we learned that we should never lose hope. If I bowl a dot ball or a wicket ball, the pressure is on them," he said.

Additionally, he also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 20 runs off 15 balls and sharing a 43-run partnership for the seventh wicket -- the highest of the Indian innings. "It was important to stretch the partnership in the middle, and should have carried on until the 19th and 20th over, so hopefully next time things turn out better for me," he said.

Fast bowler Tim Southee, who was standing in as New Zealand captain in the absence of Kane Williamson, said that the hosts made it tough for themselves by giving India a sniff in the final stages of the game after dominating for most of it.

"It is very tough. To get ourselves the position we got today and then give them a chance... India grabbed it with both hands. When you got a young bowling attack, it's a critical decision (to bowl the Super Over) from a number of people. You make it tough on yourself when you give a sniff to teams like India," he said.