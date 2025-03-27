Advertisement
SHARDUL THAKUR

Shardul Thakur Removes Dangerous SRH Batters Abhishek, Ishan Early; Fans Remind 'IPL Owners' Of Humiliation





Lucknow Super Giants' star pacer Shardul Thakur wreaked havoc in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, picking two back-to-back wickets in only the third over. SRH who is known to play an aggressive style of cricket was invited to bat by Rishabh Pant where Shardul made an instant impact with the ball.

After giving away just five runs off his first over, Shardul scalped the wickets of Abhishek Sharma off the very first ball of his second over. He then removed Ishan Kishan for a golden duck, who smashed a century in SRH's opening match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. Shardul Thakur ended the first innings by taking a four-wicket haul and played a crucial role in restricting SRH to 190 runs after 20 overs.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur did not get any buyers in the IPL 2025 mega auction but then owing to injuries, LSG roped him in last week. Fans took social media to a storm after witnessing Lord Thakur’s brilliant bowling.

Previously, Shardul bowled just two overs in Lucknow’s opening game against Delhi Capitals, where he scalped two wickets, conceding 19 runs. LSG ended up losing the game by a one-wicket defeat in the opener.

