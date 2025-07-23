Shardul Thakur’s Romantic Selfie With Wife Mittali Sparks Buzz Ahead Of 4th Test

In the middle of a high-stakes Test series, Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur turned heads off the field with a romantic moment that melted hearts on social media. Taking a break from the intense cricketing spotlight, the 32-year-old all-rounder shared a cozy mirror selfie with his wife Mittali Parulkar inside a lift—offering fans a glimpse into his personal life and reaffirming that love truly is a game-changer. Dressed in a casual beige T-shirt and white pants, Shardul looked relaxed beside Mittali, who radiated elegance in a white dress layered with a denim jacket. The heartwarming post, shared via Instagram Stories, quickly caught fans’ attention, generating buzz just days before the 4th Test at Old Trafford on July 23.

Form Dip & Playing XI Snub: Shardul’s Road So Far in the England Series

Thakur’s Test journey in England has been far from smooth. Picked for the first Test in Leeds, Shardul struggled to leave an impact. He went wicketless in the first innings, leaking 38 runs in just 6 overs, and although he picked up two wickets in the second innings, his expensive economy of 5.56 did little to help India’s cause. With the bat, scores of 1 and 4 further highlighted his dip in form.

As a result, he was dropped from the playing XI in favor of rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had previously dazzled with a century at the MCG. However, cricket can be as unpredictable as it is competitive—Reddy has now been ruled out of the series due to injury, potentially opening the door for Shardul to return in the Manchester Test.

Love Story of Shardul & Mittali: From School Friends to Soulmates

While cricket remains central to Shardul's public identity, his love story with Mittali Parulkar offers a narrative equally inspiring. The two met during their school days, with a friendship that blossomed over time into a lifelong partnership. The couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2023, celebrating their union in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony.

Mittali, far from being just a “cricketer’s wife,” has carved out her own identity. A commerce graduate, she initially began working as a company secretary before discovering her true calling—baking.

Mittali Parulkar: Entrepreneur, Influencer, and Backbone of Shardul’s Journey

Mittali’s passion led to the launch of All Jazz Bakery in Thane, a premium patisserie that has quickly built a loyal customer base and a reported valuation of Rs 2–3 crore. Her flair for business and creativity has earned her both financial success and social media recognition, with over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite the limelight, Mittali maintains a grounded presence, choosing to focus on her venture while supporting Shardul during his cricketing highs and lows. Fans admire her elegance and entrepreneurial journey, often comparing her quiet charisma to that of other high-profile cricket spouses like Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.

What Lies Ahead: Will Shardul Make a Comeback?

As the Indian team prepares for the crucial 4th Test at Old Trafford, team selection talks are heating up. With Reddy sidelined and India needing a dependable all-rounder, Shardul Thakur may just find himself back in contention. His ability to swing the ball and contribute quick runs down the order could be vital, especially on an English pitch that favors seamers.

This off-field moment of joy with Mittali could prove to be the emotional reset Shardul needs. A strong performance in Manchester could not only reignite his Test career but also help Team India in its pursuit of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.