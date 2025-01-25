Shardul Thakur’s Wild Celebration After Hitting Century In Ranji Trophy - Watch

Veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur proved why he is still the best in business as he sailed Mumbai’s boat in a crucial Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur ended up scoring his second century in first-class cricket. The right-hand batter smashed his hundred in just 105 balls at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, with his knock featuring 17 boundaries.

Mumbai was reeling at 91/6 when Shardul Thakur walked in to bat with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer getting out. Shardul then decided to change his gear and started playing aggressive cricket. He got vital support from Tanush Kotian at the other end. Shardul reached his century in the 60th over of Mumbai’s second innings. Moments after reaching his century, Shardul was spotted doing a wild celebration, raising his arms towards the sky.

At the end of the second day of the play, Mumbai was standing at 274/7, with Shardul on 113* and Tanush on 58*. Mumbai now has a lead of 188 runs. Recently, in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shardul went unsold.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shardul said, “What can I talk about my quality? Others should talk about it. They should see that if someone has quality, he should be given more chances.”

“I like batting in difficult situations. In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters. I see tough situations as a challenge and always think about how to overcome that challenge,” he added.

Shardul Thakur also failed to find a spot in India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with his most recent international appearance being in December 2023 against South Africa.