Shardul Thakur Sparks IPL 2025 Comeback Rumors, After Training In LSG Jersey

Shardul Thakur has been one of the standout all-rounders for Mumbai in domestic cricket, delivering impressive performances with both bat and ball. After being dropped from the Indian team, he showcased his skills, particularly in red-ball cricket. Thakur, a seasoned all-rounder, went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction held last November. His previous IPL stints include playing for franchises such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

In the domestic circuit, Thakur demonstrated his class during the 2024-25 season. He played a key role in Mumbai’s victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy campaign, picking up 15 wickets in nine matches. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he further underlined his value by claiming 35 wickets in nine matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently struggling with multiple injuries in their squad, which includes key pacers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. Additionally, overseas all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already confirmed that he will not be bowling this season due to a back injury that also caused him to miss the Champions Trophy 2025.

Thakur was one of the most high-profile players to go unsold in the 2025 mega-auction, a surprising outcome given his previous reputation. None of his former franchises, which once valued him highly, chose to bid for him this time. His underwhelming performance in IPL 2024 with CSK, where he took only five wickets in nine matches and scored just 21 runs, may have influenced this decision.

Adding to the speculation, images of Thakur celebrating Holi with the LSG team have also gone viral, suggesting that he may be close to joining the franchise. However, no official announcement has been made by the LSG management. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting confirmation to clarify Thakur’s status for the upcoming IPL season.