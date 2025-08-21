Shardul Thakur To Lead Mumbai After Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down As Captain: Reports

In a significant development for Mumbai cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has stepped down as captain, paving the way for Shardul Thakur to take charge of the domestic giants ahead of the 2025-26 season, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Rahane Was Mumbai's Backbone

Rahane, who has been at the helm of Mumbai cricket in recent years, led the side to notable success, including a Ranji Trophy title in 2023-24 and the Irani Cup in 2024-25. However, the veteran batter felt the time was right to pass on the baton. “It’s the right time to groom a new leader,” Rahane said while confirming his decision, making it clear that he will continue to play and contribute as a senior member of the team.

Shardul Thakur: The New Leader

Known as “Lord Shardul” for his all-round heroics in both domestic and international cricket, Thakur brings energy and experience to the role. Having represented India across formats, his leadership is expected to add fresh intensity to Mumbai’s campaign as they eye more silverware in the upcoming season.

Shardul’s appointment also signals Mumbai’s intent to blend experience with youth, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership. His aggressive style and fighting spirit could provide the perfect balance to guide a talented pool of players.

A Transition Phase for Mumbai Cricket

Rahane’s decision reflects a broader vision of nurturing the next generation of Mumbai cricketers. While his calm leadership and wealth of experience will still be invaluable in the dressing room, the captaincy shift marks the start of a new era.

Mumbai, the most successful Ranji Trophy side in history, will be hoping that under Shardul’s leadership, they continue to dominate domestic cricket and build a strong foundation for the future.