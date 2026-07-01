Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has publicly refuted the accusations of assault and wrongful confinement leveled against him by his ex cook. Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) naming him and his father in Bhopal, the Indian Premier League (IPL) player broke his silence to share his side of the story.
Overview of the Dispute
The Punjab Kings batter has dismissed the claims of physical abuse and unlawful detention made by his former domestic help. Instead, Shashank countered that the employee was terminated because he had intruded into private zones of the family residence to film unauthorized video footage.
Prior to this response, Shashank and his father Shailesh Singh, who is a retired IPS officer, were booked in an FIR at the Ratibad Police Station in Bhopal. The case was initiated after their former domestic cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, alleged that the family had physically assaulted him, subjected him to verbal abuse, and held him captive against his wishes.
Refuting the narrative entirely, Shashank questioned the logic and chronology of the complainant's story.
"Nothing like that happened. A person who comes on the evening of the 25th and leaves on the morning of the 28th how can you call that keeping someone hostage?" Shashank told as qouted by India Today in an interview on Tuesday, June 30.
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On FIR registered against him and his father for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a staff member, Punjab Kings Cricketer Shashank Singh says, "No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he… https://t.co/Dr6KawT5YT pic.twitter.com/szZYdHkpSh— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
Concerns Over Qualifications and Conduct
The cricketer further stated that the domestic worker had given false information regarding his culinary skills and subsequently confessed that he lacked the capability to make the various meals he initially promised.
"The man came to us saying, ‘I know how to cook. I can prepare all kinds of food. But then he himself admitted that he actually didn’t know how to cook properly. So how can you trust a person like that?" he said.
Shashank went on to level serious accusations against the complainant, stating that the worker was caught filming inside the family's private living quarters.
"He came into the house and started recording videos of bedrooms. He even entered the bedroom, where expensive and luxury items were kept, recorded videos there, and sent them to other people," Shashank alleged.
Circumstances of the Hiring and Financial Demands
The Punjab Kings player clarified that his personal communication with the cook was very limited and centered almost entirely on evaluating his culinary experience. Shashank noted that the employee had joined them based on a recommendation from a friend of his father and had aggressively requested an upfront financial sum almost immediately upon his arrival.
"He had come through one of my father’s friends, who recommended him saying that he knew how to cook all these dishes," Shashank said. "That’s why he was brought to the house, but as soon as he arrived, he demanded an advance payment of Rs 20,000."
According to Shashank, the family requested that the cook demonstrate his skills for a few days prior to settling on financial terms or confirming a long term employment arrangement. The police filed the FIR against Shashank, his father, and their family driver after Tomar alleged that he was beaten up when he told the family he wanted to quit. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that an official investigation into the matter is currently active.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.