Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shashank Singh assault case: Didn't know cooking, demanded Rs 20k advance, filmed bedroom videos; Full row explained

Shashank Singh assault case: Didn't know cooking, demanded Rs 20k advance, filmed bedroom videos; Full row explained

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has publicly refuted the accusations of assault and wrongful confinement leveled against him by his ex cook.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Shashank Singh assault case: Didn't know cooking, demanded Rs 20k advance, filmed bedroom videos; Full row explained
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘False, do not reflect actual submission in SC': Government rejects reports terming '20% Ethanol-Petrol blending' an experiment
Supreme Court2 min ago
2
Shashank Singh3 min ago
3
Single Lifestyle India30 min ago
4
Delhi-Mumbai expressway32 min ago
5
India vs England series 202648 min ago