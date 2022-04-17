Shashi Tharoor engages in debate with fan over SRH pacer Umran Malik

Born in Jammu and Kashmir and playin for Sunrisers Hyderabad, stocks are growing for Umran Malik with every IPL 2022 game.

He rose to the occasion once again when SRH faced PBKS in Match 28 of IPL 2022 which they were able to win as well by 7 wickets.

Umran Malik (4/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) shared seven wickets between themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for 151 in their 20 overs at DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

While Kumar set the tone with wickets upfront and at the back end, Malik used his pace and lengths well to bag his maiden four-fer in the tournament, including a fantastic final over where four wickets fell for no run, with a run-out falling on the final ball of the innings.

Umran was an instant hit on social media, with former cricketers praising the rare Indian talent.

Joinin in praising the pacer was politician Shashi Tharoor, who believes that Umran Malik should be fasttracked to the Indian team and must open the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He said that Malik should be travelling with the Indian team to England and rattle the 'angrezi (The English team).

This is what he had tweeted:

However, he was trolled by the fans who believed that it is too early for Umran to play for India and that there are already good option for India in form of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

However, Tharoor had other ideas and he enagaged himself in a debate with the fans.

Check out the debate here:

. We will need four pacemen. Plus @y_umesh in case of injury or loss of form. Bring it on! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

Sir, Encourage him yes, but we are judging him too early.... One big swallow does not make a summer, said the great Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards ne. — Shankar Iyer (@Shankar0305) April 17, 2022