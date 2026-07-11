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'She showed her character': Deepti Sharma's big praise for Smriti Mandhana after Lord's Test

Deepti Sharma credited Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and the top order for laying the foundation after India's impressive batting display on Day 1 of the historic Women's Test at Lord's. The all-rounder also praised Mandhana's resilience, saying the opener "showed her character" while anchoring the innings.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
'She showed her character': Deepti Sharma's big praise for Smriti Mandhana after Lord's Test
Image Credit: IANS

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