'She was family': Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of domestic help amid coronavirus lockdown

Former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir has performed the last rites of his domestic help after her mortal remains could not be sent to her home in Odisha due to the lockdown in the country to combat the threat of coronavirus.

The 38-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and paid homage to his domestic help, Saraswati Patra. Gambhir, the former World Cup-winning opener, said that Saraswati was a part of his family and that performing her last rites was his duty.

"Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty.Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That's my idea of India! Om Shanti, " he wrote.

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

According to media reports, Saraswati--who had been working as a domestic help at Gambhir's residence for nearly six years--was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital a few days ago. She was battling diabetes and blood pressure for a prolonged period.

Gambhir's act of humanity earned accolades from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who tweeted, “His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their home for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of the society. "

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 23, 2020

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 23, 2020

Earlier this month, Gambhir yet again came out and pledged to donate another Rs 50 lakh to Delhi government for procurement of medical equipment for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The former India opener had earlier donated Rs 50 lakh to the state government for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and masks.

Besides this, he had also released Rs 1 crore out of his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month's salary to the Central Relief Fund.