'She Will Be The Happiest': Akash Deep Dedicates His Historic Performance In Edgbaston Test To Sister Battling Cancer - WATCH

Akash Deep, who produced an impressive ten-wicket haul in India's historic win in second Test against England at Edgbaston, dedicating his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past few months.

As per a report in IANS News Agency, Indian pacer Akash Deep wasn’t preparing for international cricket in training camps or stadiums before the England tour. Instead, he was running between hospital corridors, caring for his ailing sister. While carrying the weight of his dreams and his sister’s suffering, he stood tall, silently and bravely.

Even the joy of earning a spot in the national team couldn’t fully sink in - because a part of his heart remained at home, with his sister, who was fighting a far bigger battle.

Following India’s memorable victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, an emotional Akash Deep opened up about the pain he had kept hidden from the world.

"I have not told this to anyone. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, and she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face," Akash Deep said in a heartfelt conversation with Sony Sports.

"This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness on your face. We are all with you," he added.

With impeccable seam movement and steely focus, Akash Deep picked up 10 wickets in the match - four in the first innings and six in the second - finishing with stunning figures of 10/187 and playing a pivotal role in India’s historic Test win in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

The 28-year-old pacer, who hails from Bihar, etched his name in the history books after his memorable performance.

Akash broke Chetan Sharma’s long-standing record (10/188 in 1986) to register the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian on English soil. He became just the second Indian pacer to claim a 10-wicket match haul in England.

Amid his impressive performance...behind every delivery, there was a prayer. Behind every wicket, a silent tear. And behind that win, a story of immense courage, love, and unwavering determination.

