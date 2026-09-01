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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arjun Rajput stars as Ludhiana Lions beat Bathinda Royals

Ludhiana Lions produced an impressive all-round performance to defeat Bathinda Royals by three wickets in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Arjun Rajput starred with a four-wicket haul and a match-winning 82, while Krish Bhagat’s unbeaten 35 sealed the victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arjun Rajput stars as Ludhiana Lions beat Bathinda Royals
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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