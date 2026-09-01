/Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arjun Rajput stars as Ludhiana Lions beat Bathinda Royals

Ludhiana Lions produced an impressive all-round performance to defeat Bathinda Royals by three wickets in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Arjun Rajput emerged as the standout performer for Ludhiana, making an impact with both bat and ball. He first returned figures of 4/27 from his four overs before smashing 82 off 45 balls to help the Lions chase down 166 with three wickets in hand.
Bathinda Royals, who batted first, made a steady start as their openers added 46 runs for the first wicket. Harnoor Singh provided the early impetus with a quick 38 off 19 balls, while Rishabh Gupta contributed nine runs off six deliveries.
After losing a few wickets, Bathinda found some stability through Noorveer Singh and Dev Amritpal Singh, who put together a 50-run partnership. However, Ludhiana's bowlers struck regularly in the latter stages, with Sahil Bhaskar taking three wickets and Rajput claiming four.
Bathinda were eventually bowled out for 165, setting Ludhiana a target of 166.
The Lions' chase began poorly as Bathinda's bowlers reduced them to 29/4 inside the first four overs. Abhijeet Garg attempted to steady the innings but was dismissed for 28 off 22 balls, leaving Ludhiana at 81/5 in the 10th over.
Rajput then took charge of the chase, forming a crucial partnership with Krish Bhagat. The pair added 50 runs in 34 balls to put Ludhiana back in control.
Rajput continued to attack and eventually reached 82 off 45 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. His innings came to an end when Gourav Choudhary dismissed him for 82, leaving Ludhiana needing 14 runs from 19 balls.
Bathinda briefly threatened again when Noorveer Singh took a diving catch to dismiss Madhav Pathania for two. However, Bhagat held his nerve and remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls to guide Ludhiana Lions across the line with three wickets in hand.
The victory was built on Rajput's match-winning contribution in both departments, with his four-wicket haul restricting Bathinda to 165 before his explosive knock helped Ludhiana complete the chase.
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