Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, Mascot ahead of season opener

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, Mascot ahead of season opener

Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveiled their jersey, mascot Sher Singh and team anthem ahead of their Sher-e-Punjab T20 League opener against Bathinda Royals on September 1. The Lions will aim for a strong start in the inaugural season after extensive preparations and a balanced squad.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, Mascot ahead of season opener
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, Mascot ahead of season opener
2
3
4
5