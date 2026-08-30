/Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, Mascot ahead of season opener

"Really excited for the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League and an honour to be part of Ludhiana Lions. The preparations have been very good so far. We have spent a lot of time working on our skills, understanding our roles within the team and preparing for different match situations as a complete squad. Now, the main focus is to take that confidence from the training ground into the matches in order to definitely put our best foot forward in order to win the league" said, Arshdeep Singh, marquee, Ludhiana Lions.