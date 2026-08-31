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  • /Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Gourav Choudhary stars as Bathinda Royals beat Mohali Kings by 7 wickets

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Gourav Choudhary stars as Bathinda Royals beat Mohali Kings by 7 wickets

Bathinda Royals began their Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 campaign with a convincing seven-wicket win over Mohali Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium. Gourav Choudhary starred with both bat and ball, claiming three wickets before smashing 76 off 45 balls to guide the Royals home.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Gourav Choudhary stars as Bathinda Royals beat Mohali Kings by 7 wickets
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Gourav Choudhary stars as Bathinda Royals beat Mohali Kings by 7 wickets
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