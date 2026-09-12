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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas storm into final after Naman Dhir’s 91

Amritsar Soormas defeated Mohali Kings by seven wickets to reach the final of the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. Naman Dhir starred with a blistering 91 off 37 balls as the Soormas chased down 170 with ease.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas storm into final after Naman Dhir’s 91
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas storm into final after Naman Dhir’s 91
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