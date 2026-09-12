/Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas storm into final after Naman Dhir’s 91

Amritsar Soormas booked their place in the final of the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Mohali Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
After restricting Mohali Kings to 169/7 in 20 overs, Amritsar chased down the target comfortably, with Naman Dhir producing a stunning 91 off 37 balls to turn the game decisively in his side’s favour.
Mohali Kings were restricted to 169/7 after Amritsar’s bowlers kept the scoring under control, particularly during the latter stages of the innings. The Kings were in trouble after losing early wickets but Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh steadied the innings with a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Ramandeep scored 42 off 28 balls before being dismissed, while Anmolpreet contributed 43 off 26 balls. Harpreet Brar and Sohraab Dhaliwal then added 54 runs for the sixth wicket. Dhaliwal struck 26 off 13 balls, while Brar remained unbeaten on 33 off 27 deliveries to take Mohali to 169/7.
For Amritsar, Jaipratap claimed three wickets, while Akash Pandey picked up two. Shubham Rana also impressed with an economical spell, conceding only 21 runs from his three overs.
Amritsar suffered an early setback in the chase as Sahaj Dhawan and Jashanpreet Singh were dismissed with just seven runs on the board.
However, Naman Dhir and Abhay Choudhary quickly changed the momentum. Naman took the attack to the Mohali bowlers and found boundaries regularly to put the Soormas firmly in control.
The right-hander's most destructive over came against Harshdeep Singh, when he smashed 30 runs, including five sixes, to put Amritsar well ahead in the chase.
Naman continued his aggressive approach before being dismissed by Manpreet Singh. His 91 came off just 37 balls and included a flurry of boundaries that left Amritsar needing only a few more runs for victory.
With the pressure off, Abhay Choudhary and Rahul Kumar completed the chase without further setbacks. Abhay remained unbeaten on 48 off 38 balls, while Rahul scored an unbeaten 26 off 16 deliveries. The pair added 59 runs for the fourth wicket as Amritsar reached the target to seal a seven-wicket win.
The victory sends Amritsar Soormas into the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, with Naman Dhir's explosive knock proving to be the defining moment of the semi-final.
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