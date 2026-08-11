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Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Full squads announced after auction; Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma among marquee stars

All six Sher-e-Punjab T20 League franchises have finalised their squads after the auction. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh are among the marquee stars set to feature.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Full squads announced after auction; Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma among marquee stars
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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