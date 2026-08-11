/Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Full squads announced after auction; Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma among marquee stars

The stage is set for the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, with all six franchises completing their squads at the recently concluded auction. Fazilka Falcons, Amritsar Soormas, Bathinda Royals, Jalandhar Warriors, Ludhiana Lions and Mohali Kings will compete for the coveted title. Each franchise entered the auction with a purse of INR 45 lakh, while the six marquee players were signed for INR 10 lakh each.
India captain Shubman Gill will represent Fazilka Falcons, while explosive batter Abhishek Sharma will turn out for his home team, Amritsar Soormas. India pacer Arshdeep Singh has joined Ludhiana Lions, while wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh will represent Jalandhar Warriors.
All-rounder Ramandeep Singh will feature for Mohali Kings, while pacer Gurnoor Brar will lead the bowling attack for Bathinda Royals as one of the marquee players.
According to the auction rules, each franchise was required to assemble a squad of at least 16 players and a maximum of 20 players. Among the biggest purchases at the auction, all-rounder Sanvir Singh emerged as the most expensive player after Fazilka Falcons secured him for INR 13.20 lakh.
Amritsar Soormas made another notable addition by signing Naman Dhir for INR 10.80 lakh. Mohali Kings picked Amolpreet Singh for INR 8.20 lakh, while Bathinda Royals secured Harnoor Singh and Ashwani Kumar for INR 7 lakh each.
Jalandhar Warriors signed Sukhdeep Bajwa for INR 6 lakh. The auction also underlined the depth of cricketing talent in Punjab, with the six franchises combining established names with promising young players. Several youngsters will now get an opportunity to share the dressing room with experienced Indian cricketers and gain valuable exposure.
Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) President Amarjit Singh Mehta said the league is aimed at providing players from across Punjab with an opportunity to showcase their talent at a bigger stage.
"We have worked tirelessly with the Punjab Chief Minister to turn this vision into reality, and we are delighted to see it taking shape. The PCA Stadium in Mohali is a special venue, and every cricketer dreams of playing here," Mehta said.
He added that the league would provide players from different parts of Punjab with the opportunity to play at the iconic venue, gain valuable experience and showcase their abilities.
"We believe this will be an important step in strengthening the cricketing pathway in Punjab and creating more opportunities for our young players," he added.
With six squads now finalised and several of Punjab's prominent cricketing names set to feature, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will provide a platform for emerging players to compete alongside established stars.
Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Laksay Kasal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Aarush Latta, Kirandeep Singh, Immanuel Deveser.
Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Rahul Kumar, Sahil Khan, Jasanpreet Singh, Dhurv Rahul Jindal, ReevanPreet Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Ishan Sood, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Abhay Choudhary, Dhruv Bhagania, Shubham Rana, Sahaj Dhawan, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Navneet Virk, Akash Pandey, Vaibhav Kalra, Jaipratap Singh Johal.
Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj.
Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayan Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Depinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan.
Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskan.
Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Sagar Virk, Jaskaran Veer Singh Paul, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Tanmay Dharni, Saksheya, Aryan Bhatia, Lovepreet Chatha, Gurmehar Sra, Karan Choudhary, Souraab Dhaliwal, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Rajinder Singh Devgan.
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