/Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Jalandhar Warriors chase 265 to beat Amritsar Soormas; Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh shine

Jalandhar Warriors produced a sensational run chase to beat Amritsar Soormas by eight wickets in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Chasing a daunting target of 265, Jalandhar Warriors reached 265/2 in 17.5 overs, completing the chase with 13 balls to spare. The victory came in a high-scoring contest that saw more than 500 runs scored across the two innings.
Prabhsimran Singh led the charge for Jalandhar with a breathtaking unbeaten 125 off just 47 balls. His innings included 14 fours and eight sixes as the Warriors chased down the target in remarkable fashion.
Amritsar Soormas set up the run-fest after posting 264/5 in their 20 overs. Captain Abhishek Sharma provided the early impetus with an explosive 82 off 36 deliveries. He struck five fours and seven sixes, taking the attack to the Jalandhar bowlers from the outset.
Amritsar raced to 79/1 during the powerplay before Abhishek joined forces with Naman Dhir. The pair then launched a sustained assault, adding 151 runs for the second wicket.
While Abhishek eventually departed after his attacking innings, Dhir continued to dominate. He brought up his century from just 52 balls and finished with 117 off 56 deliveries, including seven fours and 10 sixes.
Jashanpreet Singh also chipped in as Amritsar maintained their momentum through the closing stages to finish on 264/5.
Jalandhar needed an aggressive start to keep pace with the imposing target, and their batting unit responded immediately. The Warriors raced to 103/1 in the first six overs, with skipper Prabhsimran Singh setting the tone. He reached his half-century in only 16 balls, registering the fastest fifty of the tournament.
Prabhsimran continued to attack as Harjas Tandon provided valuable support. The duo added 109 runs for the second wicket before Harjas was dismissed for 42 off 21 balls. The dismissal did little to slow Jalandhar's momentum. Prabhsimran went on to complete his century in only 41 deliveries before joining forces with Anmol Malhotra.
Malhotra also played aggressively, reaching his half-century in just 19 balls. The pair remained unbeaten as Jalandhar completed the chase in 17.5 overs. Prabhsimran's unbeaten 125 off 47 balls and Malhotra's unbeaten 52 ensured the Warriors completed one of the most emphatic run chases of the tournament.
The result capped a remarkable batting display from both sides, with Amritsar's 264/5 followed by Jalandhar's 265/2. Naman Dhir's 117 and Prabhsimran Singh's unbeaten 125 were the standout knocks of the contest, while Abhishek Sharma's 82 also played a key role in setting up the high-scoring encounter. Jalandhar Warriors' successful chase gave them a memorable eight-wicket victory over Amritsar Soormas in Mohali.
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