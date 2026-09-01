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  • /Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Jalandhar Warriors chase 265 to beat Amritsar Soormas; Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh shine

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Jalandhar Warriors chase 265 to beat Amritsar Soormas; Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh shine

Jalandhar Warriors pulled off a stunning eight-wicket win after chasing down Amritsar Soormas’ 264/5 in just 17.5 overs. Prabhsimran Singh smashed an unbeaten 125, while Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir’s explosive knocks powered Amritsar to a huge total.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Jalandhar Warriors chase 265 to beat Amritsar Soormas; Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh shine
Image Credit: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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