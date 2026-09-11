Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Ludhiana Lions seal semi-final spot with 5-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Ludhiana Lions seal semi-final spot with 5-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas

Chasing a target of 177, Ludhiana needed just 62 runs to qualify for the semi-finals as they had a better net run rate than their rivals. The Lions, however, went a step further and completed the chase in the 19th over to register a convincing win and seal their place in the last four.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Ludhiana Lions seal semi-final spot with 5-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas
Image Credit: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Ludhiana Lions seal semi-final spot with 5-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas
2
3
4
5