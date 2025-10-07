Shikhar Dhawan And Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Reel Wins The Internet: WATCH

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again showcased their trademark chemistry in a hilarious new Instagram reel that has gone viral for all the right reasons. The duo, known for their infectious humour and camaraderie, teamed up for a light-hearted skit filled with classic Bollywood flair.

In the video, Dhawan introduces Chahal to his “third mother,” played by content creator Sophie Shine. Staying true to his comic timing, Dhawan delivers the iconic Amrish Puri line, “Teri bhi shaadi kara denge”, with his signature grin, leaving Chahal adorably puzzled and fans bursting into laughter.

The reel, captioned “Ek baar phirse dulha banne ka mann hai beta...tu rukk ja thoda,” perfectly captures their playful dynamic, Dhawan’s witty energy balanced beautifully by Chahal’s shy and endearing reactions.

Internet in Splits Over Dhawan-Chahal Banter

Within hours of being uploaded, the video spread like wildfire across social media, amassing thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Fans flooded the comments section, calling them “the most entertaining pair in Indian cricket” and even suggesting they deserve their own comedy show.

Dhawan, famous for his lively personality and humour both on and off the field, continues to charm audiences with his engaging social media presence, from dance reels and motivational posts to lighthearted skits like this one. Chahal, too, is known for his wit and fun-loving nature, often keeping fans entertained with his spontaneous humour and playful interactions.

Friendship That Fans Adore

Beyond the laughs, the reel highlights the genuine friendship and warmth between the two cricketers. In an era where sports can often feel intense and competitive, Dhawan and Chahal’s effortless camaraderie serves as a refreshing reminder of the lighter side of the game, one that brings smiles to millions of fans across the globe.