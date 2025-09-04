Shikhar Dhawan Appears Before ED In Online Betting App Probe

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering linked to an online betting platform. The investigation, which centers on betting company 1xBet, has already drawn the attention of multiple high-profile personalities.

Allegations and Clarification

Reports suggested that Dhawan’s name surfaced due to promotional activities connected to the platform. However, his representatives clarified that the veteran batter had no direct association with 1xBet. Instead, he was under contract with a sports merchandise brand, 1xBat Sporting Lines, until March 2025. The similarity in brand names is believed to have confused. Dhawan’s legal team has since issued a notice demanding that his image be removed from any unauthorized advertisements.

ED’s Ongoing Investigation

The ED recorded Dhawan’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While no wrongdoing has been proven against the former India opener, the agency continues to track alleged money trails linked to illegal betting activities. Officials have also hinted that more high-profile figures could be summoned as part of the wider crackdown.

Broader Impact

This development comes amid a larger push by authorities to curb illegal betting and ensure accountability in celebrity endorsements. The case also highlights the risks of brand association in cricket, where misleading or misused promotions can draw unwanted legal attention.

Dhawan, known for his flamboyant batting and memorable knocks in ICC tournaments, retired from international cricket in 2024 but continues to remain a public figure through commentary, business ventures, and cricket-related initiatives.