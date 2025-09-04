Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955602https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/shikhar-dhawan-appears-before-ed-in-online-betting-app-probe-2955602.html
NewsCricket
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Shikhar Dhawan Appears Before ED In Online Betting App Probe

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering linked to an online betting platform.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shikhar Dhawan Appears Before ED In Online Betting App ProbeImage Credit:- X

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering linked to an online betting platform. The investigation, which centers on betting company 1xBet, has already drawn the attention of multiple high-profile personalities.

Allegations and Clarification

Reports suggested that Dhawan’s name surfaced due to promotional activities connected to the platform. However, his representatives clarified that the veteran batter had no direct association with 1xBet. Instead, he was under contract with a sports merchandise brand, 1xBat Sporting Lines, until March 2025. The similarity in brand names is believed to have confused. Dhawan’s legal team has since issued a notice demanding that his image be removed from any unauthorized advertisements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ED’s Ongoing Investigation

The ED recorded Dhawan’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While no wrongdoing has been proven against the former India opener, the agency continues to track alleged money trails linked to illegal betting activities. Officials have also hinted that more high-profile figures could be summoned as part of the wider crackdown.

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Century In Duleep Trophy Semifinal, Sends Strong Message To Selectors

 

Broader Impact

This development comes amid a larger push by authorities to curb illegal betting and ensure accountability in celebrity endorsements. The case also highlights the risks of brand association in cricket, where misleading or misused promotions can draw unwanted legal attention.

Dhawan, known for his flamboyant batting and memorable knocks in ICC tournaments, retired from international cricket in 2024 but continues to remain a public figure through commentary, business ventures, and cricket-related initiatives. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK